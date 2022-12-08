We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who’s been wrongfully detained in Russia on drug charges for nearly 10 months—and was most recently at a penal colony with horrible conditions—was released Thursday in a prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout, President Joe Biden announced a press conference from the White House on Thursday morning.



“It is a good morning,” Biden said, with Vice President Kamala Harris and Brittney’s wife, Cherelle, by his side. “She’s safe, she’s on a plane, she’s on her way home. After months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under intolerable circumstances, Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones. And she should’ve been there all along.”

Biden said that his administration “never stopped pushing for her release.” But it wasn’t until last Thursday, according to CBS News, that they were able to put the final stamp of approval on an exchange agreement with Moscow—likely because Putin didn’t want to give Biden a political win before the U.S. midterm elections. The swap took place in the United Arab Emirates, and a White House official told CBS that President Biden spoke to Griner from the Oval Office Thursday morning on the phone, with Cherelle and Harris also in the room.

CBS News also reports that during the summer, the U.S. offered to send two Russian prisoners in exchange for Griner and fellow American detainee Paul Whelan, but that offer was rejected. Whelan remains detained in Russia, and Biden said that Griner remains set on bringing him home, as well.

More details are sure to emerge, but in the meantime, Griner’s family and friends, the WNBA, and every single American who protested and fought and screamed and wrote about her detainment can at long last breathe a sigh of relief. Brittney Griner is coming home.

