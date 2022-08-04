Brittney Griner’s circus of a criminal trial has concluded, as a Russian court on Thursday found the basketball star guilty of an attempt to smuggle illegal drugs into Russia, according to her lawyers and the New York Times. She has been sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison.

A Russian prosecutor, according to the AP, had urged the court to convict and sentence the WNBA star to at least 9 ½ years in prison. Griner’s lawyers, meanwhile, appealed to the judge for leniency in her sentencing. The maximum sentence for cannabis, which is illegal in Russia, is 10 years in prison.

President Joe Biden, who’s proposed a prisoner swap with Russia for Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan, calling the sentence “unacceptable.”

Before taking her place in the defendant’s cage, according to Reuters, Griner held up a photo of UMMC Ekaterinburg, the Russian team she played for during the WNBA offseason. Griner was emotional Thursday as she apologized in a Russian court on the last day of her trial. She said she never meant to break the law by bringing vape cartridges with cannabis oil into Moscow, that she was simply dealing with pain from injuries sustained earlier in the basketball season, and that she was looking forward to playing basketball in Yekaterinburg, which had become her “second home.” She made “an honest mistake,” she told the court, asking them not to “end [her] life.”

“I had no idea that the team, the cities, the fans, my teammates would make such a great impression on me over the six-and-a-half years that I spent here,” she said. “I remember vividly coming out of the gym and all the little girls that were in the stands there waiting on me, and that’s what kept making me come back here.”



Griner lawyer Maria Blagovolina presented character witnesses from the player’s Russian team, as well as written testimony from the doctor that granted Griner a cannabis prescription as pain medication. She argued Griner had no past criminal record, let alone criminal intent, and that the hashish wound up in her luggage due to “hasty packing.” Hailing Griner’s role in “the development of Russian basketball,” Blagovolina then pointed out that the search and confiscation of Griner’s possessions violated legal procedures. She asked the court to acquit Griner.

Griner’s second defense attorney Alexander Boykov focused on Griner’s kind demeanor and her athletic prowess, noting that she’d led Yekaterinburg to multiple championships, that she was loved and admired by her teammates, and that a conviction would undermine Russia’s attempts to depoliticize national sports. In a plea for sympathy, Boykov added that Griner had even won over both her guards and prison inmates, who often shouted to her as she walked around the jail, “Brittney, everything will be OK!”

“I want to apologize to my teammates, my club, my fans and the city of (Yekaterinburg) for my mistake that I made and the embarrassment that I brought on them,” Griner said, holding back tears. “I want to also apologize to my parents, my siblings, the Phoenix Mercury organization back at home, the amazing women of the WNBA, and my amazing spouse back at home.”

Prosecutor Nikolai Vlasenko argued that Griner packed the cannabis oil deliberately, the AP reported, and recommended a fine of 1 million rubles (or $16,700) on top of the requested prison sentence.

With Griner’s conviction confirmed, the U.S. will now turn to discussions of a prisoner swap. Last week, marking the highest-level contact between the two countries since the invasion of Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, proposing the Russian government swap Griner and fellow American detainee Paul Whelan for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that Russia has made a “bad faith” response to the offer, declining to provide further details.

This story is developing.