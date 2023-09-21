Britney Spears Reportedly Won’t Be Allowed to Talk About Her Memoir to the Press

We’re a little over a month away from the release of Britney Spears’ hotly-anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, meaning we’re that much closer to learning just how evil the people’s princess family is and what really went down with Colin Farrell at the Chateau Marmont in the early 2000s.

Now, by celebrity memoir press cycle standards, this is about the time that Spears would start doing sit-downs about what’s being billed as “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.” However, according to Page Six, the pop star’s team is keeping her from the press because her social media posts are cause for concern when it comes to whether she’ll be able to handle a high-profile interview with say, CBS’s 60 Minutes. The show is reportedly “gunning” to speak with Spears. At least according to one source who spoke with the tabloid.

However, a different source begged to differ and claimed that Speaks just isn’t up for any interviews.

“She’s a free woman. She’ll decide. It’s her choice,” the source said. “She’s had offers and she doesn’t want to do anything.”

If this is true, who could blame her? It’s long been known that the media has taken every opportunity to be cruel to Spears. Forgot the 2000s and early 2010s—she’s weathered enough in just the last five years. Besides, she technically doesn’t need to endure an exhaustive interview schedule. Not only is this a celebrity memoir people are actually excited to read, but Spears’ daily ruminations on Instagram are basically official press releases.

On Tuesday, Spears shared a video of a little girl baking something as two older girls—presumably the girl’s sisters—crack an egg on her forehead. She then shared her thoughts on the video via her stories that might just be a preview of what’s to come in The Woman in Me.

“...similar things have been done to me so I look at this with different eyes !!!” Spears wrote. “Most of my inner conflict with people is knowing the enemy is right in front of me but I kept them because I loved them.”

She continued: “There’s so much I’ve kept private that’s gone on with me personally and maybe one day I can let people know ... until then, there’s 3 sides to every story !!! Your side, my side and the truth !!! The child within is the trust, the girl in the middle is the truth ... watch it NOW with no sound !!!” Hopefully the “one day” she’s alluding to is October 24, aka publication day.

Would I love to see Spears spill some stuff to Anderson Cooper? Sure. But if it’s truly her decision to forgo all of the forced chit-chat, I get it. Who needs hair and makeup, hot lights, and a dumb journalist asking something stupid like, what’s her favorite kind of Pepsi? Pepsi is Pepsi!!!

