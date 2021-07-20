Britney Spears' New Lawyer Is Working "Aggressively and Expeditiously" to Remove Her Father As Conservator

Less than a week after the hearing during which a judge granted Britney Spears the right to hire her own attorney following the resignation of her long-time court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham, her new lawyer has already made it clear he intends to go after the pop star’s father and conservator, Jamie Spears.



Britney Spears’s chosen attorney, Hollywood lawyer and former prosecutor Mathew S. Rosengart, was approved to represent Spears during last Wednesday’s hearing. In a video taken outside of a Los Angeles courthouse on Monday, Rosengart said that he and his firm are “moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears [as conservator]—unless he resigns first.”

Although Spears has expressed that her ultimate goal is the dissolution of the conservatorship entirely, without requiring any more mental health evaluations, the removal of her father from his role as conservator is a step in the right direction. During her initial testimony in June, Spears accused her conservators of preventing her from removing her IUD, spending time with her friends, or getting married. “The control he had to hurt his own daughter, he loved it,” she said of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. “I worked seven days a week ... it was like sex trafficking. I didn’t have a credit card, cash, or my passport.”

In the same hearing where Rosengart was appointed as her new attorney, Spears told the judge that she wanted to charge her father with conservatorship abuse. “If this is not abuse, I don’t know what is,” Spears said.

The next hearing regarding Spears’ conservatorship will be on Monday, July 26th.