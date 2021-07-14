Britney Spears Is 'Happy' That Personal Conservator Jodi Montgomery Is Challenging Her Father

Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

Britney Spears is in the midst of a very public battle to remove her father Jamie Spears from his role in her legal conservatorship, but at least she has someone on her side: a source close to the Spears family tells People magazine that Britney feels good about the support she’s gotten from Jodi Montgomery, the conservator of her person.

On Friday, Jodi Montgomery filed court documents condemning Jamie Spears’ attempts to blame her for the restrictive and inhumane treatment to which he has allegedly subjected his daughter Britney under her legal conservatorship. Montgomery also accused Jamie Spears of using “more than $2 million of his daughter’s money” to defend himself and retain his position as her conservator. “It is ironic that Mr. Spears now wants the conservatorship to ‘reflect her wishes,’ since it is no secret that Ms. Spears has wished her father out of her life for years,” wrote Montgomery in the court documents.

“Britney is doing well. She is excited to see how everything is moving forward. She is happy that Jodi is pushing back against Jamie’s claims,” the source told People on Monday. “She feels like Jodi is very supportive.” Montgomery first became involved with her conservatorship in 2019, when she stepped in to serve as a temporary conservator while Jamie Spears took a break for personal health reasons. Since then, Montgomery has served as the conservator of Britney’s person, and in March, Britney’s counsel filed a motion to bring her on as a permanent conservator.

“Jodi has made it clear that she will do everything in her power to help Britney get out of the conservatorship,” the source added. “She agrees that Britney’s situation is unfair and just not right.”