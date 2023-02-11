Brit Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Stars Showed a Lot of Skin, and Sam Smith Wore Inflatable Latex

Fashion

Brit Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Stars Showed a Lot of Skin, and Sam Smith Wore Inflatable Latex

The biggest night in British music kicked off on Saturday in London, where Harry Styles, Lizzo, Salma Hayek, Stormzy, Jessie J and more turned up the heat.

By
Laura Bassett
Image for article titled Brit Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Stars Showed a Lot of Skin, and Sam Smith Wore Inflatable Latex
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

The Brit Awards, the biggest night of the year in British music, kicked off on Saturday at the O2 Arena in London, hosted by Mo Gilligan. I am fully expecting Harry Styles to sweep in every category, especially considering that his new album is apparently better than Beyoncé’s Renaissance. Perhaps it also helps that not a single woman was nominated alongside him this year in the now-gender-neutral Artist of the Year category, which...is an interesting choice, I guess, considering the wealth of options.

Amid blowback to all five nominees being male, a spokesman for the Brits told HuffPost:

“We are pleased to see Wet Leg leading the nominations with four nods and FLO winning the Rising Star, and artists such as Nova Twins also included in this year’s shortlists, and while it’s disappointing there are no nominations in the Artist of the Year category, we also have to recognise that 2022 saw fewer high profile women artists in cycle with major releases as was the case in 2021.

“These trends based around the release schedule are a feature of the music industry, but if, over time, a pattern emerges, then this puts the onus on the industry to deal with this important issue – and the BPI is already carrying out a major study to identify barriers that may inhibit more women becoming successful in music, so that there can be solutions that result in meaningful change.”

Bit of a head-scratcher, that statement is.

Anyway, the celebrities really brought it to the red carpet carpet this year; they wore a lot of black and showed a whole lot of skin. Let us momentarily forget about gender politics and feast our eyes instead on some beautiful fits.

Harry Styles

Image for article titled Brit Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Stars Showed a Lot of Skin, and Sam Smith Wore Inflatable Latex
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

Frankly, I am loving this sleak, funereal velvet suit with a pop of chest hair and absolutely massive black flower. He looks cool as hell. And whoever got his hair to look like that deserves a prize.

Lizzo

Image for article titled Brit Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Stars Showed a Lot of Skin, and Sam Smith Wore Inflatable Latex
Photo: Dave J. Hogan (Getty Images)

She wore a red rose garden for the Grammys, and she’s downright celestial at the Brit Awards. I’ll admit that these ruffles are giving me slight golden labia vibes, but I’m not really mad about it. Lizzo looks incredible.

Sam Smith in Harri

Image for article titled Brit Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Stars Showed a Lot of Skin, and Sam Smith Wore Inflatable Latex
Photo: Dave Hogan (Getty Images)

Smith in a custom latex number by Harri appears to be channeling Missy Elliot’s iconic black trash bag look, but with a bit more drama and structure. It’s definitely a risk, better than boring! I just can’t watch them walk around in this getup without hearing the squeaks of latex on latex and feeling the inner-thigh chaffing.

Ellie Goulding

Image for article titled Brit Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Stars Showed a Lot of Skin, and Sam Smith Wore Inflatable Latex
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

She looks like she had a black plaster cast made of her boobs and just left it on after. Is that what happened?

Jodie Turner-Smith

Image for article titled Brit Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Stars Showed a Lot of Skin, and Sam Smith Wore Inflatable Latex
Photo: Mike Marsland (Getty Images)

I am legitimately speechless. Everything about this look, down to the eyeshadow, is perfect. A+++.

Charli XCX in Ludovic de Saint Sernin

Image for article titled Brit Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Stars Showed a Lot of Skin, and Sam Smith Wore Inflatable Latex
Photo: Neil Mockford (Getty Images)

As we wrote this week, celebs have been doing some version of the naked dress for decades—but it’s rare to see this much nipple on the red carpet. Not a complaint!

Salma Hayek

Image for article titled Brit Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Stars Showed a Lot of Skin, and Sam Smith Wore Inflatable Latex
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

So much structural black tonight, so many platform boots! Hayek is giving dominatrix energy here with her fishnets, leather, zippers and knot necklace, and I think she pulls it off.

Iris Law

Image for article titled Brit Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Stars Showed a Lot of Skin, and Sam Smith Wore Inflatable Latex
Photo: Neil Mockford (Getty Images)

This is Iris Law. Whomst, you may ask? She is the daughter of actor Jude Law and Sadie Frost, which explains why she looks like this. This skirt being held up by a string around her neck feels very fresh and cool with the black leather bra.

Georgia May Jagger

Image for article titled Brit Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Stars Showed a Lot of Skin, and Sam Smith Wore Inflatable Latex
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

Here we have another nepo baby—Georgia May Jagger, daughter of Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall—and yet another all black ensemble with platform boots. This looks is a bit boring and safe, but she’s gorgeous and could pull off a potato sack. Next.

Jessie J

Image for article titled Brit Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Stars Showed a Lot of Skin, and Sam Smith Wore Inflatable Latex
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

I mean this is a maternity look!! I’m not even mad about the loofah sponge coat, she’s just radiant in red (and I really hope she is able to pee in that lace bodysuit?!?).

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Image for article titled Brit Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Stars Showed a Lot of Skin, and Sam Smith Wore Inflatable Latex
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

This plunging deep orange gown is such a nice palate cleanser from all the black, and her hairstyle is giving royalty.

Stormzy

Image for article titled Brit Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Stars Showed a Lot of Skin, and Sam Smith Wore Inflatable Latex
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

Stormzy, who’s going up against Styles for Artist of the Year, keeps it classic in a perfectly tailored grey suit with just enough twists to keep it interesting. He looks so hot I just forgot my own name, honestly.

Montana Brown

Image for article titled Brit Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Stars Showed a Lot of Skin, and Sam Smith Wore Inflatable Latex
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

I don’t know why the woman from Love Island Season 3 is at the Brits, but this is about as sexy and chic as I can even imagine a maternity dress being.

Shania Twain

Image for article titled Brit Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Stars Showed a Lot of Skin, and Sam Smith Wore Inflatable Latex
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

I love Shania Twain but I do not love this color on her nor the necklace nor the Kim Guilfoyle-esque hair situation, I’m sorry **ducks**!

