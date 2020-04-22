Breaking: JoJo Siwa Took Off Her Bow

Screenshot : Tiktok

The Lord of the Rings movies begin with a prophecy, of sorts: “The world is changed. I feel it in the water. I feel it in the earth. I smell it in the air. Much that once was is lost, for none now live who remember it.” Obviously, Galadriel refereed to the doom that awaited Middle-Earth. But it could have easily been applied to the cultural shift that happened yesterday when JoJo Siwa removed the radioactively bedazzled bow from her long-suffering scalp.



In a new TikTok, the asbestos-ridden makeup entrepreneur and master of the universe—at least, according to Jezebel—lip-syncs to Tiagz’s “Float on the Sound” as various “identities” of hers appears. The rainbow jumpsuit is there, as is the glittery bomber jacket, stuffed animal vest, and “at-home” black sequined hoodie. Eventually, though, the beat drops, and Siwa is seen dressed like the rest of us, hair free-flowing and unburdened by her typical hair bow.

I’ve felt it, and you’ve probably felt it, too: the guardrails are off. JoJo Siwa doesn’t have her bow in and owns something other than poly-blend rainbow refuse. It both terrifies and exhilarates me—anything can happen! The world is changed, and so am I, frankly, at the vision of what a hair-bow-less future might look like for all of us. I’ve reached out to JoJo’s team for comment on if she plans to keep this look around for awhile and will update this post if (and when) they get back to me. [TikTok]

Sam Smith was on Radio Andy and admitted: “I can completely confirm—I love poppers. I love poppers. I’ve been ashamed to say that, but I have so much fun when I do poppers.” This comes, of course, after an “explosive” report in The Sun that Smith and former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger were huffing up some poppers at a gay bar in London last December. According to the outlet:



One clubber posted a picture of himself with Nicole online, writing: “Last night was so weird. I ended up caught between Nicole Scherzinger and her fit rugby boyfriend and Sam Smith.” He said that the friends began “offering their poppers around,” and he added: “I got to sniff the same bottle that Nicole used.”

Glad we’ve cleared this particular Gay Twitter mystery up! [ONTD]

Um, oh my god! Is True Jackson, VP coming back?

