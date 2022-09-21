At last, a face cream has hit the market that isn’t being sold to “women” or “men” but instead people interested in “science” and the “magical nature” of terroir. In an exclusive interview with British Vogue, Brad Pitt explained his inspiration for launching a genderless skincare line developed on Château Miraval, the vineyard he and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie are currently suing each other over.

The skincare line, Le Domaine (masculine French noun), offers a serum (genderless) for $385 and a cream (also genderless) for $320. Pitt (man) won’t be the face of the brand (genderless), and “there will be no campaign portraits, no Brad on TikTok, and very few interviews,” unlike a lot of famous women (women) who peddle skincare (sad!). Pitt admitted he doesn’t really have a skincare routine and learned to wash his face in 1994 from then-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow, but added that there are “long-lasting benefits” if we “love ourselves.”

Pitt super clearly explained that what makes Le Domaine genderless is “guys needing help from others in understanding how we can treat our skin better? I mean, I probably got more from my female partners in the past.” If that doesn’t really make sense, please remember that Brad Pitt wore a skirt to the Bullet Train premiere over the summer and thus is simply two steps ahead of the rest of us on all things genderless. Also, he added, the smells of the creams are “very neutral, very fresh, and very, very subtle” so as not to whiff too feminine.



Advertisement

Pitt said that behind the scenes, he is working with two scientists on the products, which apparently include antioxidants from his vineyard’s grapes. He does have a very nice face, but I do not believe it’s because he’s been rubbing his own grapes on it all these years.

Recall that last year, Jolie sold her half of Château Miraval to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler, a deal that Pitt claimed in a lawsuit “sought to inflict harm” on him. Then, earlier this month, a company founded by Jolie countersued Pitt for $250 million, claiming that he used unfair tactics to “seize control” of Château Miraval “in retaliation for the divorce and custody proceedings.” So, be it wine or anti-aging serums, it makes sense that Pitt is squeezing every penny he can from his grapes right about now—even if only to cover those legal bills.

