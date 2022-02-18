Things could not be more acrimonious for former spouses Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as news of a new lawsuit comes to light.



Pitt filed a complaint on Thursday accusing Jolie of covertly selling off her half of Château Miraval, a bougie French winery of which she and Pitt once held controlling interest. Apparently, the pair had agreed that “they would never sell their respective interests in Miraval without the other’s consent, ” which Pitt claims Angie disregarded when she sold off her shares to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler last October. The claim notes that she did so with the understanding that “Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself.”

The lawsuit goes on to say: “Jolie long ago stopped contributing to Miraval — while Pitt poured money and sweat equity into the wine business, building it into the ascendant company it is today. Through the purported sale, Jolie seeks to seize profits she has not earned and returns on an investment she did not make.” It claims that if Jolie’s sale is allowed to stand, it would “deprive Pitt of his right to enjoy his private home — without sharing ownership with a stranger — and to secure his position in the business he built from scratch for the long-term benefit of his family.”

Who would have thought back in 2006 that in 2022 our dear Brangelina would be fighting angrily over a winery? Not me!!! I also had no idea that these two casually bought this or were purveyors of “one of the world’s most highly regarded producers of rosé wine,” as Pitt’s lawsuit claims.

Anyway, Pitt is seeking to undo the sale to Shefler and reclaim damages, which is no small addition to their ongoing custody battle over four of their six children.