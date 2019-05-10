Image: Getty

Taylor Swift is Entertainment Weekly’s latest cover star and the interview covers a lot of ground. Swift describes her penchant for hiding Easter eggs in her music videos and Instagram (“I’ve trained them,” she says of her fans’ investigative skills) and drops a bunch of pop culture references that confirm she’s every bitch you know who loves Fleabag, Sally Rooney’s Conversations with Friends, Lana del Rey and King Princess. Most importantly, however, is that she loves Game of Thrones, and the show is partially responsible for why her Reputation album was so damn dark.

From EW:

“So much of my imagination was spent on Game of Thrones. At the time, I was making reputation and I didn’t talk about it in interviews, so I didn’t reveal that a lot of the songs were influenced by the show.” Swift adds that reputation ended up turning into a split album, with one side featuring weaponized songs about vengeance, and the other exploring love and looking to find “something sacred throughout all the battle cries.”

She added:

“‘Look What You Made Me Do’ is literally Arya Stark’s kill list. ‘King of My Heart’ was influenced by Khal Drogo and Daenerys. It’s even got this post-hook of drums — I wanted them to sound like Dothraki drums.”

And there you have it.

What else can you add to a headline as perfect as that one?



According to People, Queen’s Brian May rehabilitates “sickly hogs” at the Amazing Grace rescue center on his property in Surrey, England.

He said:

“It does feel great. The actual hands-on thing of saving animals is so rewarding and so inspiring. It’s brought me all kinds of wonderful joys that I never even dreamed of. To see these animals come in hurt, poisoned, dehydrated and see them taken care of and then let out for another chance in the wild, to me it’s one of the greatest joys that’s ever come into my life.”

That’s adorable, sorry.

