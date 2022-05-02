For the first time ever, all of the Kardashian-Jenner women were in attendance at the Met Gala and the results were...anticlimactic?



Kim Kardashian closed out the Met Gala red carpet on Monday night by walking arm and arm with boyfriend Pete Davidson, just as America learned that the Supreme Court intends to overturn Roe v. Wade. She wore the iconic sparkling Bob Mackie gown first worn by Marilyn Monroe when the late bombshell sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy more than 50 years ago, which... definitely a power move .

Kim and Pete walked up the steps at the Met as violins played feverishly, amplifying the drama . D espite Kim’s gown evoking an entirely different era than the gala’s “ Gilded Age New York” theme, it all still felt very theme appropriate. After all, what’s more Gilded Age glamour than celebrating one of the most glittery and wealthy women—particularly one who will never have to worry about where she’ll get or how she’ll afford an abortion—while everyone else suffers?

Rumors had been swirling ahead of Monday night that Kim would be wearing the dress. Vogue naturally had the scoop (before Kim even hit the carpet) and confirmed that not only would Kim be rocking the rare gown, but that she also bleached her hair specifically for the night and spent months dieting to fit into the garment, as it could not be altered.



“I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict,” explained Kim. Sounds like a terrible time!!

While Kim predictably looked like a glistening doll, elder sister Kourtney Kardashian (accompanied by fiancé Travis Barker) and younger sister Khloe Kardashian left much to be desired. Kourtney and Travis’s looks were giving alt private school teens who overhauled their pleated school uniforms. The theme was meant to evoke Gilded Age glamour, and they chaotically chose the industrial, barely stitched together route.

Khloe more wholly embraced the theme of the night and was fully dripping in gold. Understated and elegant, it’s definitely not the worst (or best) statement she could’ve made for her first Met Gala appearance ever. It’s just a very nice dress.

In stark contrast to their elder sisters, the Jenner gals went big with their looks. Kendall Jenner opted for a massive black gown with a sheer top and bleached eyebrows. One could argue she nailed the theme from the waist down, but looked more ready to go to Berghain than the Met from the navel up.

And Kylie Jenner... Well, Kylie did something. That something is namely missing the mark on the theme by such a large margin, that you entirely forget what it even was. Her dress is equal parts bride and angsty Little Leaguer. All of which is to say: T here’s nothing good, much less great, happening here.

Lastly, we can’t forget the momager behind it all: Kris Jenner. Kris’s buttery yellow look was definitely striking, but, like Kim’s Camelot-era call-back, skirts around the theme. It’s definitely somewhat gilded, but K ris is honestly giving us more Brady Bunch than Madeleine Astor.

We hope this gave you a brief, blessed distraction from the demise of abortion rights in America.