Blac Chyna—mother, model, rapper, honorary Kardashian by (former) marriage—was filmed Tuesday screaming about the covid-19 vaccine. But she wasn’t caught shouting anti-vax conspiracy theories; she was urging everyone to get the life-saving vaccine!

“Go get fucking vaccinated, stop being stupid, hoe,” said a maskless Chyna at the Miami International Airport.

Page Six reports that the lecture began “after a woman with a baby asked for a photo.”

Chyna isn’t entirely coherent throughout the video, and she would have garnered a little more respect if she wasn’t spraying her aerosols all over the airport—especially with the delta variant on the move. But while she’s being mocked across social media for her outburst, her points aren’t wrong.

“Go get the shot!” she said. “The same thing that you have to do to enroll your kids [in school]... this is why people’s grandparents are dying and shit.”

Chyna’s passion for the covid-19 vaccine isn’t new: When she received the vaccine, she filmed the process for Instagram Live and initiated a Q&A for the man delivering the dose.

Over 715,000 people have died from covid-19 in the United States. Vaccination dramatically reduces the chance of contracting the disease and becoming sick enough to require hospitalization. Still, several Republican politicians are diminishing the importance of the vaccine and wish to do away with vaccine mandates entirely; Texas Governor Greg Abbott banned all vaccine mandates in his state on Monday. Some officials are even considering doing away with more traditional vaccine requirements for children enrolling in school—think mumps, chicken pox, polio—in response to covid vaccine mandates.

Sure, people can gawk at Blac Chyna being a little hypocritical in an airport in a state that’s hostile to covid-19 vaccinations, but if someone had to be making a covid-19 related scene at the airport, I’d rather it be a vaccinated person who may have been somewhat under the influence than an anti-vax goon.