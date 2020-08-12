A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

Bill Cosby Argues That Allowing His Victims to Testify Was 'Fundamentally Unfair'

rebeccafishbein
Rebecca Fishbein
Filed to:bill cosby
bill cosbyrapesexual assault
21
Save
Illustration for article titled Bill Cosby Argues That Allowing His Victims to Testify Was Fundamentally Unfair
Image: Mark Makela (Getty Images)

Bill Cosby has filed a new appeal in Pennsylvania Supreme Court, arguing that the trial that netted him a sexual assault conviction was “fundamentally unfair.”

Advertisement

Page Six reports that court documents filed on Tuesday argue that by allowing five accusers whose accounts fell outside the statute of limitations to appear as witnesses, the prosecution unfairly influenced the jury. Cosby also took issue with the prosecution using a deposition from an old civil suit that described his “use of quaaludes and his sexual behavior.” Allegedly, Cosby was told that deposition could not be used against him in future cases.

“Although the evidence was purportedly allowed for a limited purpose, the prosecution’s closing argument shows that the jury was urged to return a verdict against Cosby based on a depiction of him, unsupported by actual evidence, as a predator who drugged and raped women for decades,” the filing reads, according to ABC News.

Advertisement

The appeal follows an earlier appeal calling into question the five aforementioned witnesses whose allegations helped support the main accuser, Andrea Constand’s, testimony. They painted the picture of a man who serially abused and raped women, something dozens of women have already alleged to the media.

Cosby, meanwhile, is still claiming innocence.

Rebecca Fishbein

Night blogger, author of GOOD THINGS HAPPEN TO PEOPLE YOU HATE.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Donald Trump Demands College Football Players Get Covid-19 and Spread It Far and Wide

Governors Reach Across the Aisle to Agree the Entire Country Is Fucked

My Dark Journey Into the Soul of a Model Young Republican Candidate

Please Enjoy This Video of Tina Knowles Dancing to 'Black Parade'

DISCUSSION

douglasd
Douglas

You know what else is fundamentally unfair? Giving drugs to dozens of women over decades so you can rape them. A practice for which there is ample evidence, even by his own statements.

Roast in hell, pudding-pop boy.