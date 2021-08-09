Listen. I understand that the arrival of a new Ivy Park drop from Beyoncé is cause for excitement, but I’d like to issue a word of warning for those inspired by #IvyParkRodeo and it is as follows: denim chaps aren’t necessarily your enemy, but they’re not exactly your friend, either. If you are Beyoncé, though, these rules do not apply.

Advertisement

Here’s the teaser video for the latest Ivy Park collection, which is, as stated above, Western-adjacent, but like, in an Adidas way, I guess? It’s also paying tribute to the Black men and women of the American West in a way that not many other people have.

Personally, there’s a lot here that will work for regular people that aren’t Beyoncé! The denim track pants , the leotards, the leggings and whatnot, in various shades of “Western”— muted clays, blues, dusty beige. The cropped denim jacket with the three stripes down the sleeves? Sure! Why not! Yes to the cow-print leggings and bra top set, and even a middling, “Yes, I’ll take it if you’re offering it for free” to the denim-adjacent tearaway track pants , that are sort of like chaps if the front part of the leg was the sexy part, and not the butt.

The aforementioned denim chaps are probably going to be for sale, but I’d say that they are meant for a very specific kind of person—not me, maybe you, definitely Beyoncé. Or, maybe fashion is meaningless now, and we wear what works, and for some, denim chaps, are the move for fall. Good! If that’s you, great! Wear it now before you have to go back inside for the duration of the long, dark, winter. [Hypebeast]