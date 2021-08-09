Listen. I understand that the arrival of a new Ivy Park drop from Beyoncé is cause for excitement, but I’d like to issue a word of warning for those inspired by #IvyParkRodeo and it is as follows: denim chaps aren’t necessarily your enemy, but they’re not exactly your friend, either. If you are Beyoncé, though, these rules do not apply.
Here’s the teaser video for the latest Ivy Park collection, which is, as stated above, Western-adjacent, but like, in an Adidas way, I guess? It’s also paying tribute to the Black men and women of the American West in a way that not many other people have.
Personally, there’s a lot here that will work for regular people that aren’t Beyoncé! The denim track pants, the leotards, the leggings and whatnot, in various shades of “Western”— muted clays, blues, dusty beige. The cropped denim jacket with the three stripes down the sleeves? Sure! Why not! Yes to the cow-print leggings and bra top set, and even a middling, “Yes, I’ll take it if you’re offering it for free” to the denim-adjacent tearaway track pants, that are sort of like chaps if the front part of the leg was the sexy part, and not the butt.
The aforementioned denim chaps are probably going to be for sale, but I’d say that they are meant for a very specific kind of person—not me, maybe you, definitely Beyoncé. Or, maybe fashion is meaningless now, and we wear what works, and for some, denim chaps, are the move for fall. Good! If that’s you, great! Wear it now before you have to go back inside for the duration of the long, dark, winter. [Hypebeast]
- How genuinely kind of Pete Davidson to rent out not one, but two movie theaters on Staten Island so that people might enjoy his new movie, The Suicide Squad on a big screen, for free. [New York Post]
- Listen, at first I was quite skeptical of Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead, but now, all I want is for anyone who is not happy to find happiness, and I don’t care how they do it, just as long as it doesn’t hurt anyone and I don’t have to be involved. [Page Six]
- Quentin Tarantino’s mother “belittled” him for writing and now that he’s a big successful movie man, he has vowed to not buy her nice things. Here’s the charming man: “There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children. Remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what’s meaningful to them.” Okay. [Insider]
- Congrats to Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, daughter of Lisa, for being pregnant, and congrats to Lisa for her impending grandmother-hood. [Us Weekly]
- Like almost everyone I follow on Instagram, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are in Capri. How nice for them! [E! News]
- There’s something very funny about Lucy Hale, the Goth-iest Liar of the Pretty Little Liars, getting the tattoo she got with her sister lasered off. [E! News]
- LOL at the thought of Stanford Blatch carrying on an awkward conversation with Mikhail Baryshnikov. [Just Jared]
