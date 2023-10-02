Beyoncé Drops Renaissance Tour Footage With a Warning: ‘Be Careful What You Ask For’

“Let there be visuals,” says Beyoncé—or something like that. On Sunday, the same night that the superstar’s Renaissance World Tour wrapped in Kansas City, Missouri, she dropped the trailer for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. The two-minute teaser features an array of rapidly edited footage capturing the visual feast that was the Renaissance tour, as well as behind its scenes. (Like 1991's Madonna: Truth or Dare, the pop concert doc to which all that came after are indebted, Renaissance seems to largely present the stage footage in eye-popping color and the backstage stuff in grainy black and white, though not exclusively.) The trailer includes footage of Beyonce’s children, as well as her husband Jay Z.

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ

The movie is expected to land in theaters on December 1. Before the official announcement, Variety reported that the deal Beyoncé brokered is similar to the one Taylor Swift did for her upcoming Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie. “The terms are incredibly favorable for Swift, reports have said, who self-financed the project and will take more than half of box receipts,” read the outlet’s report. “Beyoncé will receive the same arrangement, and stands to pocket more than 50 percent of the worldwide grosses, an insider added.”

That report claimed that the shopping process began about two weeks ago with major studios and streamers for a film that has been “years” in the making—“one that would include elements of her top-grossing 2023 live shows, parts of the long-gestating visual album Renaissance, and a documentary-style account of making the record and building out the tour.” Fans have been understandably frustrated by the lack of videos to accompany Beyoncé’s beloved Renaissance album, which is now over a year old. The caption of Beyoncé’s Instagram post of the trailer reads: “be careful what you ask for / ’cause I just might comply.” It’s a line from her Renaissance song that will undoubtedly be read as a promise.

Advertisement

Tickets for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé are now on sale, and Deadline points out: “Similar to Eras Tour, AMC is playing Renaissance on the weekends –Thursday, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays– for at least four weeks.”

Lil Tay isn’t dead but she doesn’t sound quite alive in her heavily Autotuned new song. She dropped a comeback video of sorts on Saturday before doing an Instagram Live, in which she alleged her father was abusive and the mastermind of her viral death hoax.

LIL TAY - SUCKER 4 GREEN (Official Music Video)

The song “Sucker 4 Green,” is about really liking money. That tracks.

Also, I just want to point out that I got a BREAKING NEWS email from People last night...because Taylor Swift attended a football game that everyone already knew she was going to attend.

Advertisement Advertisement

This is absolute insanity.