Beyoncé Celebrated Juneteenth by Releasing a Brand New Song

In case you fell asleep early last night (what is time at this point of the pandemic anyway), you might have missed the surprise release of Beyoncé’s first new solo music in over a year.



The singer, who topped Billboard earlier this year thanks to a guest appearance on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix, dropped “Black Parade” before midnight Friday night, announcing in tandem an initiative to support Black-owned businesses in honor of Juneteenth, per Rolling Stone.

“Happy Juneteenth Weekend!” Beyoncé wrote in an Instagram post promoting the song. “I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength, and power.”

The Black pride anthem—which, as of yet, is not tied to any upcoming studio album—contains numerous references to the Black Lives Matter protests of the past month, as well as the state’s violent attempts to suppress them (“Rubber bullets bouncing off me / Made a picket sign off your picket fence”). Beyoncé even shouts out activist Tamika Mallory before demanding reparations for Black people worldwide (“Need another march, lemme call Tamika / Need peace and reparation for my people”).

“‘Black Parade’ celebrates you, your voice, and your joy,” Beyoncé added on Instagram, noting that track sales will benefit her Black Business Impact Fund, which she says will “support Black-owned small businesses in need.”

Listen to “Black Parade” below.

Fresh off her breakup with the impossibly spelled Cara Delevingnndslfka;;j’, Ashley Benson was spotted with her new squeeze, G-Eazy, at her sister’s wedding in California.



“They are hanging out and seeing each other,” an anonymous tipster told Us Weekly.

A moment of silence for the celesbianheads in your life.

D.L. Hughley collapsed during a show in Nashville on Friday night .

While performing to a sold-out crowd at Zanies Comedy Club, the comic’s speech suddenly became “labored” around 11 p.m., TMZ reports. He collapsed shortly after— though, thankfully, his manager was there to break his fall.

Scary news! But Hughley is reportedly fine.

“[He was] suffering from exhaustion after all the week’s work and travel, and was kept overnight at the hospital for tests under doctor’s orders,” Hughley’s rep confirmed to TMZ on Saturday morning. “ He is awake and feeling better, and wishes to thank everyone for the very kind prayer and thoughts.”

