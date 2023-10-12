Beyoncé and Taylor Swift Unite In the Name of Cinema

Once again, Nicole Kidman was right. We go to our local AMC for magic, because we need that—all of us. Even Beyoncé, who made a surprise appearance at none other than Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour film premiere.

On Wednesday, Sasha Fierce strapped on a chrome breastplate and strode on down to The Grove to see Swift’s film chronicling her ongoing record-breaking tour. Of course, there’s some symmetry here: As of last month—Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour was reported as the highest-grossing tour ever by a female artist, and the seventh highest-grossing tour of all time. That she showed up for Swift’s herstory-making moment—The Eras Tour film has already amassed $100 million in presale tickets—is quite the blessing.

Advertisement

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence,” Swift captioned an Instagram post showing the pair posing inside the theater. She went on, gushing:



The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale. 😇🙏🥹.

Advertisement

Of course, Beyoncé wasn’t the only notable person on the premiere’s guest list. Flavor Flav, Mariska Hargitay, Maren Morris, Simu Liu, Hayley Kiyoko, and Karamo Brown were also on hand to celebrate. (Travis Kelce, Swift’s rumored boyfriend, was notably not there.)

Advertisement

Interestingly, the 2,200 fans in attendance were reportedly selected for an invite by Swift herself.

“You’ve all been handpicked to be at this premiere, did you know that?” Swift asked the theater in a speech before the film began. Naturally, cheers ensued. “OK good, I’m glad that’s not weird for you because I do like to watch what you guys are up to.” Honestly? I do find it a little strange that one of the most famous women on the planet—one who is simultaneously on tour; providing a safe house for the soon-to-be ex-wife of her ex; and supposedly dating an NFL star—has time to cyber-stalk her fans but...sure, it’s sweet.



Advertisement

“The capturing of the memories of this tour was so special because of what you brought to it, your passion, your sense of humor, your attention to detail, the amount that you prepared for it the amount that you cared about it,” Swift told the audience. “That is what I hope you get from this—how much you brought this tour to life.”

The concert film was set to premiere in theaters across America and Canada on Friday—but the singer announced on Instagram last night that “due to unprecedented demand,” they’d moved the first showings up to today.

Advertisement

Enjoy, Swifties!