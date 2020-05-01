Beverly Hills to Reopen the Botox Economy

Image : Getty

The threat of candid photographs giving the rest of America a peek at celebrities’ deflated fillers seems to be a greater menace than pandemic worries in the city of Beverly Hills, where a council has voted to allow cosmetic and elective surgical procedures to resume despite statewide stay-at-home orders.



Advertisement

Many don’t realize that Beverly Hills is a city-within-a-city in Los Angeles, with its own local mayor and city council. And while measures to bring back Botox have passed in the city council, not everyone was in favor, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles:

“I was absolutely supportive of angioplasty, tumor removal, heart valve replacement, those sort of medically necessary procedures,” said Councilman John Mirisch, “What I do have a problem with is allowing purely elective cosmetic surgery so rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, Botox, that sort of thing.”

Advertisement

The councilmembers opposing re-opening plastic surgery centers cite the fact that Beverly Hills has the fourth most infectious location in all of Los Angeles County, and no new safety procedures have been ordered in light of the reopenings.

But others, like Dr. Arash Moradzadeh, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, say that letting the wealthy resume their normal face-freezing elective procedures will ultimately help to cheer up newly unemployed Americans:

“People need these procedures because it helps them feel better and feeling better is very important right now when we’re taking such a psychological impact of being stuck at home or losing our jobs.”

The 10 Best Deals of May 1, 2020 Read on The Inventory

On the contrary, seeing that exorbitantly wealthy people’s faces look exactly like the rest of ours after a few months without Restylane, Juvaderm, or Botox, might be the momentary distraction the 99 percent needs at this very moment. We are all in this together, right?