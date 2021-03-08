Bethenny Frankel Is Very Sorry for Saying Mean Things About Meghan Markle

Image : Cindy Ord ( Getty Images )

In advance of the bombshell interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Bethenny Frankel—a woman who is not a princess, never has been a princess, but believes herself to be some sort of royalty— fixed her fingers to say something rude on Twitter, and then, shockingly, had to apologize after she realized that she was way out of pocket.

On Sunday morning, Frankel tweeted, essentially, that Markle was complaining about becoming the kind of famous that Frankel and the Housewives aspire to, implying that she should somehow be grateful for all the trappings of fame marrying into royalty has afforded her.

Interesting tack to take here, Ms. Skinnygirl! Not the path I would’ve chosen, but that’s just me. Lots of people in her mentions were either agreeing with her or defending Meghan, but after Bethenny and the rest of the world watched Meghan and Harry talk to Oprah about racism, the British press, and the monarchy’s messiness, she changed her tune, some 18 minutes after the interview finished.

This an about-face ! Is making! My! Day! Bethenny Frankel is definitely an asshole, but it’s nice that she can own up to being an asshole and apologize when necessary. Also, for anyone to still hold the opinion she did prior to viewing this interview must mean that they are actually an asshole, and will continue to be for the rest of their days. Bethenny, for whatever she may be, is not that callous, so it is very nice of her to apologize to Meghan Markle, a woman who is certainly not checking for a former Real Housewife and is instead probably meditating somewhere near the chicken coop while preparing Harry’s daily Propecia smoothie. [Page Six]

Speaking of that interview, though, here’s some more chaos from Oprah’s CBS This Morning appearance, which is the gift that keeps on giving (to us, the general public, but NOT to Queen Elizabeth II or her horsey family, no offense).



The outtakes from the interview are just as juicy as the interview that aired last night, and CBS milked the hell out of this ratings cow by dedicating some airtime to the B-roll.

Here’s Harry telling Oprah that his family hasn’t apologized to him for being shitty and racist.

Here’s Meghan clarifying, again, for the people in the back, that yeah, it was RACISM.

I know that special, collectors’ -editon DVD sets aren’t a thing anymore, but I would love it if Oprah were to release the entire interview in some format so that I could watch it. We are all and have been so STARVED for GOSSIP, and this interview has slaked that thirst. Here’s a teensy bit more: Oprah says that the royal who made the comment about Archie’s skin tone was not Queen Elizabeth or her very old husband, Philip. Hmmmm. Hm. HMMM!!!

NAME SOME NAMES, GODDAMMIT, WE MUST KNOW. [People/Twitter]