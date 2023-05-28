Description: “This nostalgic scent will transport you to the warmth and vibrancy of an Italian summer. Inspired by La Fontelina and seaside lounging in Capri, Neon Neroli captures the crisp, fresh notes of neroli, orange flower and bergamot, complemented by white floral undertones.”

Rich: “Neon” is right. There are green fragrances and blue fragrances, and if there are purple fragrances, surely this one belongs in that subcategory. This reminded me of a scented toy from the ‘80s (like in the Strawberry Shortcake line) in the best way. It’s very, very, very sweet but I also got an undercurrent of barbershop, which nudges this one toward a unisex middle. It kept changing for me, too—I got some flashes of sunscreen at times. A weird one, for sure. Score: 7.5

Audra: Between the years of 2008 and 2011, a trend took the teenagers of my hometown—including yours truly—by their throats and led them over thresholds of area head shops. Sure, we liked to giggle at the behemoth dildos and gaze longingly at the cheap polyester lingerie as if we had someone worth wearing it for. But above that, we had but one objective: find the perfect drug rug. I don’t know who the first dumb white kid in Toledo, Ohio, was to wear one, but I’m quite certain the rest of us had to have one too, and because the only place to purchase them was, well, a head shop, we all reeked of patchouli and incense. This entirely unnecessary anecdote is my way of articulating that Neon Neroli is reminiscent of the waft that greets you when entering one of the aforementioned establishments—or when you make out with a person wearing a drug rug—and I can’t believe I’m writing this but…that’s okay! It’s warm and earthy and the drydown is subtle but very, very lovely. Score: 7

Emily: Despite regularly dousing myself in the plum-sweet Everlasting by Cinematic Infusions, for years I’ve been indulging in the lie that I avoid sweet scents. At long last, Neon Neroli has put that narrative to bed. The honeyed top notes of neroli and bergamot came through crystal clear, and, strangely, I imagine this fragrance to be the olfactory embodiment of a raspberry-colored neon sign. But it didn’t knock me over in ecstasy, and, while crisp, it was a little too sweet to make my clean top three. Score: 6.5