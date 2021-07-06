Bennifer's Hamptons Khaki Camo Is How You Know It's Real

Image : Patriot Pics/ Backgrid ( Backgrid )

Much like a dog and its owner begin to resemble each other by personality or countenance, or sometimes both, two parties in deep, all-consuming love of the sort that transcennds space and time will do what Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck did in the Hamptons.

Here are the two lovebirds, captured by the paparazzi, strolling somewhere in the Hamptons during an unseasonably cold holiday weekend, swaddled in khaki, walking down to the water’s edge to gaze upon nature’s majesty, contemplating the vastness of the ocean and how it relates to their love. The Atlantic is dark and large, and full of sharks; there are wonders contained within its salty confines, but also terror. Love, especially the love that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have reinstated, is similar. Perhaps because they were unable to recreate the iconic scene that found Ben slapping Jen’s butt atop a yacht in that one music video, they turned to the uniform of the wealthy at rest: expensive separates in dun-colored neutrals.

Image : Patriot Pics/ Backgrid ( Backgrid )

Is this camouflage of sorts? Like, if Ben and Jen were to take their love to the beach on a cloudy day and roll around in the dunes, Ben’s pants would technically match the dunes where the sand is wet, and his sweatshirt, which I hope is merino, would too. Jennifer, on the other hand, went to the effort to actually match her khakis to each other, though the choice to tie the pant with a rope is not one I would’ve made, personally. But I know nothing about fashion and am not famous, and Jennifer Lopez matches at least one of those criteria, and so I must cede to her judgment.

These outfits aren’t any more remarkable than the sum of their parts, but what resonates here is the rumpled casual comfort of it all. Ben and Jen have moved past the point in their relationship where they need to do things like “look extremely hot for the paparazzi” and “give two shits about what anyone thinks about their love.” They’ve done this before! That’s why this is so thrilling now. What does the future hold? How many more matching outfits can these people manage? I’d give my right eye tooth to see Ben in a Juicy sweatsuit, but I’d also take Ben in an Adidas tracksuit or whatever castoffs the costume designer of The Town let him have. Bring me casual Ben. Bring me dressed-down Jennifer. I need them both, at once.