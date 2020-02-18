Ben Affleck Knows He Fucked Up

Image : via Getty

There exists some unspoken rule in bad breakups that the party that did the breaking up comes to regret it, usually long after the spurned lover has moved on. It seems that time has come for Ben Affleck, who knows that ex-wife Jennifer Garner was the real deal.

In an interview with the New York Times, Affleck revealed that divorcing Garner was a huge mistake . “The biggest regret of my life is this divorce,” he said, noting that he started drinking heavily at the end of his relationship with Garner. “Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.”

Per the Times:

He took a sharp breath and exhaled slowly, as if to slow himself down. “It’s not particularly healthy for me to obsess over the failures — the relapses — and beat myself up,” he said. “I have certainly made mistakes. I have certainly done things that I regret. But you’ve got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward.”

It seems like Affleck, who has been in and out of rehab over the last couple of years, is doing a lot of self-reflecting, and I very sincerely hope he finds peace and continues to get the help he needs. Addiction in all its forms is a difficult and lifelong process.

Still worth pointing out that Garner doesn’t need him! She doesn’t need any of it! Be free, girl, and prosper. [New York Times]

Good Times star Ja’net Dubois is dead at 74. TMZ reports that she died in her sleep in her Glendale, California home on Tuesday, though the cause is currently unknown.

Dubois played Willona Woods, the Evans family’s neighbor on the long-running 1970s CBS sitcom. She also sang the famed theme song, “Movin’ On Up,” for fellow CBS show The Jeffersons and put out several albums, in addition to appearing on numerous television shows over the course of her multi-decade career. [TMZ]

