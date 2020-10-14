Bella Hadid Is Dating This Man Who Looks Like John Mayer, But Isn't

Image : Jerritt Clark ( Getty Images ) , Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images )

Personally, I am thrilled that Bella Hadid has finally escaped her entanglement with the Weeknd once and for all, and has found love in a more exciting, visually confusing place.

This man above, pictured next to Hadid, is Duke Nicholson. He is Jack Nicholson’s grandson. He looks like Jack Nicholson, but also, like John Mayer? Like, if Grampa Jack and John Mayer were capable of having a child together, this is the result. Page Six reports that the two have been “quietly” dating. Hadid, a Libra, recently celebrated a birthday, per these photos of her and her friends flying private, but appARENTLY, lil’ Duke (who is 20 years old to Bella’s 24, yas, Duke!!) and Bella spent some romantic time together in beautiful New York City.

Here’s Bella celebrating her birthday, with all her pals.

Looks nice, though I am struggling with Bella et al’s decision to dress like the coolest girl in 6th grade circa 1995, I know that this is what is “in” and “trendy” with the kids, but as an elderly woman who lived through this shit the first time around, I hate it and wish it would stop. Anyway! Let’s think a little bit more about Duke and Bella, sitting in a tree.

Duke looks just enough like the source (his grandfather) that I could clock him as a famous, sort of like Jack Quaid, son of Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid looks just enough like one of his parents to read as “famous?” The best thing about being the grandson to Hollywood royalty, though, is that you’re not the heir to the dynasty—you just get to benefit from the family resemblance and name. So that’s what Duke’s doing! Dating a Hadid, looking like John Mayer, and just living. [Page Six]

You know, when you really sit down and think about everything James Van Der Beek has been through (LOL, I know, I’m sorry), moving to Texas makes sense!!

Here is a small taste of what he’s been through, I guess, per the caption:

“In the last ten months, we’ve had two late-term pregnancy losses, each of which put @vanderkimberly in the hospital,we spent Christmas break thinking she had a tumor (the doctor was wrong, thank god), a business colleague I hired hijacked the project and stabbed me in the back, I was prematurely booted off a reality dancing show I was favored to win in front of the whole world, and my mom died.”

OK , yeah, that is a lot! I get it. Leave Beverly Hills behind for the verdant fields of Texas, Mr. Van Der Beek. Take your passel of blonde children and roam the prairie. I don’t know if they’re going to make the jump to full homesteader , with a reality show attached to their efforts somewhere down the line, but if they do, I am here for whatever the results may be. [People]

