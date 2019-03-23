Image: Getty

In a recent interview with The Times UK, Barbra Streisand had some pretty awful things to say about the recent documentary Leaving Neverland and the two men who have accused Michael Jackson of sexually assaulting them when they were children.



When asked if she believes the allegations made by Wade Robson and James Safechuck in the documentary, Streisand responded:

“His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has. You can say ‘molested’, but those children, as you heard say [the grown-up Robson and Safechuck], they were thrilled to be there. They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them.”

She went on to blame the parents, rather than Jackson, for the abuse:

“It’s a combination of feelings. I feel bad for the children. I feel bad for him. I blame, I guess, the parents, who would allow their children to sleep with him. Why would Michael need these little children dressed like him and in the shoes and the dancing and the hats?”

There’s so much wrong with all of this, but the word “thrilled” is so casually cruel and dismissive of what those men lived through, not to mention the idea that since they’re still alive they must be fine.

Jennifer Lawrence and Adele had a drinking contest in New York City, and JLaw won. Both ended up on the barroom floor, as is generally the result of drinking contests.

