The European Premiere of 'Barbie' Looked Way More Fun Than the First Premiere

Fashion

The outfits were better, the pink carpet seemed pinker, there were streamers and a stage, and even Will Ferrell showed up to this one.

By
Lauren Tousignant
Image for article titled The European Premiere of &#39;Barbie&#39; Looked Way More Fun Than the First Premiere
Photo: Getty Images

Rarely (if ever) would we pay attention to the second red carpet of a movie premiere but Barbie has us making all sorts of exceptions. The movie had its European premiere in London on Wednesday night and damn, it looked way better than the World Premiere that was held in Los Angeles on Sunday—which is possibly what the very well-funded and very outrageous Barbie marketing team wanted.

The pink carpet looks were brighter, sparklier, and hotter; everyone looked like they were enjoying themselves more; there was a stage, and a photocall where the stars got to push a giant button and streamers fell from the middle of the sky. Whereas the L.A. premiere looked like everyone was about 15 seconds from being melted by the sun, the London premiere just looked like a jolly old-fashioned, needless, over-the-top good fucking time. See for yourself.

Issa Rae

Image for article titled The European Premiere of &#39;Barbie&#39; Looked Way More Fun Than the First Premiere
Photo: Getty Images

Issa for sure looked great at the World Premiere, but this is the kind of hot pink mini dress that makes me wanna say, “C’mon Barbie let’s go party.”

Will Ferrell

Image for article titled The European Premiere of &#39;Barbie&#39; Looked Way More Fun Than the First Premiere
Photo: Getty Images

He looks like a dad—which is he! But after he was absent from the first premiere, it’s nice to see him here. And he sure does look like he’s having fun!

Jourdan Dunn

Image for article titled The European Premiere of &#39;Barbie&#39; Looked Way More Fun Than the First Premiere
Photo: Getty Images

Mattel, give us a Barbie Careers: Assassin.

Emma Mackey

Image for article titled The European Premiere of &#39;Barbie&#39; Looked Way More Fun Than the First Premiere
Photo: Getty Images

Have you seen Emily?! The movie, starring Emma Mackey, loosely based on Emily Brontë’s life? It is SO good! So, so good—and this is exactly what I’d imagine Emily would wear to a pink carpet if she were alive in 2023 and hadn’t died in 1848 at age 30 from tuberculosis.

Hari Nef

Image for article titled The European Premiere of &#39;Barbie&#39; Looked Way More Fun Than the First Premiere
Photo: Getty Images

I imagine this dress is insanely heavy but I also imagine it’d make you feel extremely safe.

Nicola Coughlan

Image for article titled The European Premiere of &#39;Barbie&#39; Looked Way More Fun Than the First Premiere
Photo: Getty Images

Would place this shimmering, pastel, dew-dropped, princess angel atop my Christmas tree.

Ana Cruz Kayne

Image for article titled The European Premiere of &#39;Barbie&#39; Looked Way More Fun Than the First Premiere
Photo: Getty Images

Hate the skirt! Love the top! Worried that her shoes are slipping off!

Ryan Gosling

Image for article titled The European Premiere of &#39;Barbie&#39; Looked Way More Fun Than the First Premiere
Photo: Getty Images

OK, obviously everything looks really good on Gosling but this color is a really fucking good color for Gosling.

Dua Lipa

Image for article titled The European Premiere of &#39;Barbie&#39; Looked Way More Fun Than the First Premiere
Photo: Getty Images

Lipa’s naked, mesh dress was hot, but I’m a bigger fan of this whimsical, colorful ensemble. In fact, it is so whimsical and colorful, I’m convinced that the butterflies on her shoes are actual butterflies that were like, “Hey, here’s a magical, whimsical place to chill.”

America Ferrara

Image for article titled The European Premiere of &#39;Barbie&#39; Looked Way More Fun Than the First Premiere
Photo: Getty Images

This is fucking amazing—especially since her World Premiere outfit was fucking awful. I am Stunned. 1,000 out of 10.

Greta Gerwig

Image for article titled The European Premiere of &#39;Barbie&#39; Looked Way More Fun Than the First Premiere
Photo: Getty Images

I do prefer the hot pink on her, but this sparkly caped gown is definitely a more appropriate fit for a once-in-a-generation director. (Someone needed to move her to a different spot, though, she is blending into the sequined Barbie-fied U.K. flag.)

Margot Robbie

Image for article titled The European Premiere of &#39;Barbie&#39; Looked Way More Fun Than the First Premiere
Photo: Getty Images

Robbie’s stylist, Andrew Mukamal, deserves his own Oscar for this press tour; the Barbie references are truly insane. This Vivienne Westwood gown replicates the “Enchanted Evening” Barbie and is the only light pink thing I’ve ever loved.

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Image for article titled The European Premiere of &#39;Barbie&#39; Looked Way More Fun Than the First Premiere
Photo: Gareth Cattermole (Getty Images)

I was tickled to see the Chicken Shop Date host, who did interviews on the pink carpet, go full Barbie cosplay, even if it does stray a bit into Regina George territory.

Issa #2

Image for article titled The European Premiere of &#39;Barbie&#39; Looked Way More Fun Than the First Premiere
Photo: Getty Images

Patterns! Feathers! ’60's go-go vibes! Bring some of this back to the U.S., please?!

Margot #2

Image for article titled The European Premiere of &#39;Barbie&#39; Looked Way More Fun Than the First Premiere
Photo: Getty Images

The European Premiere also had a “VIP photocall?” I’m not clear of the point, but the vibes were hot as hell and very “Barbie after dark.”

Fun!

Image for article titled The European Premiere of &#39;Barbie&#39; Looked Way More Fun Than the First Premiere
Photo: Getty Images

As far as I could tell, there were definitely no streamers at the World Premiere on Sunday. Look at America! She is in awe (and in a banging dress).

SO much fun

Image for article titled The European Premiere of &#39;Barbie&#39; Looked Way More Fun Than the First Premiere
Photo: Getty Images

This looks like the cast photo of the opening night of a high school play—if all the students were millionaires and the play was the blockbuster of the summer. Still: huge drama department vibes.

More fun!

Image for article titled The European Premiere of &#39;Barbie&#39; Looked Way More Fun Than the First Premiere
Photo: Getty Images

Dua’s so silly!

The most fun!

Image for article titled The European Premiere of &#39;Barbie&#39; Looked Way More Fun Than the First Premiere
Photo: Getty Images

This is the most amount of joy any human has ever experienced. I guess it’s probably impossible to smile this big in the U.S. these days, though.

