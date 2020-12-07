B.A.P.S Star Natalie Desselle Reid Has Died

Photo : Amanda Edwards ( Getty Images )

Natalie Desselle Reid, known for her roles in B.A.P.S. and Madea’s Big Happy Family, has died at 53.



A statement posted to Desselle Reid’s Instagram Monday afternoon revealed that the actress died after a battle with colon cancer, a diagnosis she received earlier this year that she kept private , according to TMZ.

The tabloid reports that she had been in hospice care at the time of her passing, but was surrounded by her family members.

Hall e Berry, Eve, and other actors she starred opposite sent their prayers and love to Desselle Reid’s family.

“ She was a bright light in this world. A queen. An extraordinary mother and wife,” Monday’s Instagram post read. “ Her diverse career touched so many and she will be loved forever.”

