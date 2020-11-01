Fracking? Lady Gaga Has Never Heard of Her

Photo : Vincenzo Pint /AFP ( Getty Images )

A lazy attempt by the Trump campaign to smear Lady Gaga as an “anti-fracking activist” ( not a smear, by the way!) bounced right off the singer, who apparently doesn’t know what fracking is.



Advertisement

On Sunday night, White House communications director Tim Murtaugh tweeted out a press release from the campaign about Joe Biden’s plans to appear with Gaga in Pennsylvania, which identified her as such in order to portray Biden as out of step with the “forgotten working men and women” in the state.

In response, Gaga tweeted out an Instagram post from her account, where she’d written, “#WINNING (also, what is a fracking?) keep your jobs PA...We ❤️ You.”

Advertisement

I assume Gaga is kidding...but I’m honestly not sure? Either way, I’m glad Gaga didn’t use this opportunity to reveal that she herself is fracking, information RuPaul volunteered earlier this year in an interview with Terry Gross. You never know!

Having learned nothing from the backlash to her sister Kim’s luxe covid birthday bash, Kendall Jenner celebrated her 25th birthday on Saturday with what appeared to be a massive Halloween party and no masks in sight.



Advertisement

Like her sister, Jenner reportedly required everyone in attendance to get tested beforehand , but the reliability of the rapid tests administered to Jenner’s guests can vary, and tend to be most accurate in the early stages of infection.

Not to mention that the optics of the whole thing are, let’s say, not great. Despite Jenner’s plea to attendees not to post anything to social media from the event, videos like this one— of a masked waiter holding a birthday cake while Jenner blows out the candles — got out:

Advertisement

I guess this means a Kardashian-Jenner sister will be paying another visit to the Ellen Degeneres press shop this week.

On Monday, a judge will rule on Johnny Depp ’s libel case against the Sun, which called him a “wife beater” in an article detailing Amber Heard ’s allegations of domestic violence against him. [ Guardian

’s libel case against the Sun, which called him a “wife beater” in an article detailing ’s allegations of domestic violence against him. [ Chrissy Teigen got a tattoo in memory of the son she lost in September. [ People

got a tattoo in memory of the son she lost in September. [ Prince William revealed that he battled coronavirus in secret in April, so as not “ to worry anyone.” [ Sun