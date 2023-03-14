Avril Lavigne Tells Topless Protestor to 'Get the Fuck Off, Bitch’ While Presenting at Juno Awards

Remember the good old days when Avril Lavigne was punk? You know, the time you’d nary catch her without camouflage cargo pants and a tie over a tank top, and she dared to pose salient questions of society like this one? OK...she was technically pop-punk but the point is, now not only is the Canadian singer-songwriter dating Kardashian kastoffs, but she’s kicking protestors off stage at award shows. So much for my happy ending!

On Monday night, as Lavigne introduced the next performer at Canada’s Juno Awards, she was interrupted by a topless protestor. At first, Lavigne attempted to ignore the woman, videos show, as she strutted the perimeter of the stage. Lavigne then appears to swat at her, instructing her to: “Get the fuck off.” But this legend does not get the fuck off. Instead, she continues to just kind of smile and saunter around Lavigne like a WWE wrestler.

The woman, who scrawled “Land back” and “Stop the green belt” on her skin, appeared to be protesting the Ontario Progressive Conservative government’s proposition to remove 7,400 acres of protected Greenbelt land by 2025 and use it for housing developments.

“Get the fuck off, bitch,” Lavigne repeats, before the woman is escorted off stage by three suited security guards. “Now nobody try anything this time,” Lavigne told the crowd, before continuing, “I’ll fuck a bitch up.” That’s a fairly aggressive response for a non-aggressive protestor but go off, I guess.



Lavigne hasn’t been cool to me since about 2003 but lately, she’s made some deeply lame choices—namely, dating Tyga. Last week, the pair made their debut official like any new and inexplicably annoying celebrity couple: kissing at Paris Fashion Week.

Frankly, if you would’ve told 9-year-old me that one of her heroes would one day dismiss protestors and pair up with D-list rappers, she simply would’ve set fire to a Hot Topic.

