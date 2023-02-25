Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber Steal the Show at W Magazine's Best Performances Party

Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber Steal the Show at W Magazine's Best Performances Party

Despite a rare blizzard hitting Los Angeles, Hollywood A-listers showed up at the Chateau Marmont Friday night to toast each other, as they love to do.

By
Laura Bassett
Image for article titled Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber Steal the Show at W Magazine's Best Performances Party
Photo: Getty

L.A. people love to boast about their superior weather, but it certainly wasn’t superior to anywhere Friday night. Despite a rare blizzard raining snow and hail down on Hollywood, A-listers turned out for W Magazine’s annual Best Performances party to rub elbows and take shots together. The star-studded event usually precedes the Golden Globes, but this year it precedes Sunday’s Screen Actor’s Guild (SAG) awards, which air Sunday night (stay tuned for Jezebel’s red carpet coverage!).

Elvis star and awards season darling Austin Butler showed up with his date, Kaia Gerber (daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber), who wore a sheer black Celine dress and pouted all night for the cameras. Aubrey Plaza arrived in a fuzzy orange and purple Rodarte suit set, the rest of The White Lotus S2 cast showed up to dance, drink and spark dating rumors with each other, and stars like Jessica Biel, Kate Hudson and Michelle Williams popped in out of nowhere.

It’s safe to say that one really cares to read more about the uninteresting happenings at this party we were all not invited to, so let’s just get right to the fits and party pics.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber

Image for article titled Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber Steal the Show at W Magazine's Best Performances Party
Photo: Presley Ann (Getty Images)

It’s really incredible that Austin Butler has amassed enough power at this point that he was able to rewind Cindy Crawford’s life 36 years and make her his date at just 21 years old. He will no doubt win every Best Actor award there is to win this season, and I hope it was all worth being mercilessly mocked for his lingering Elvis accent.

Kate Hudson and Cara Delevingne

Image for article titled Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber Steal the Show at W Magazine's Best Performances Party
Photo: Getty

Between Hudson’s cool pink fringe crop top and Delevingne’s insane eyebrow/eye combination that makes everyone of every gender want to make out with her at all times, I find this party pic very pleasing.

Camila Morrone

Image for article titled Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber Steal the Show at W Magazine's Best Performances Party
Photo: Getty

Camila Morrone is the Italian model who was notoriously dumped by Leonardo DiCaprio the moment she turned 25 last summer. Something about this shimmering, skin-tight nude number tells me she is not struggling in the aftermath of that situation and will get on just fine without him.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Image for article titled Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber Steal the Show at W Magazine's Best Performances Party
Photo: Getty

The 50-year-old Black-ish star looks better in teal leather than I will ever look wearing anything, so I am just going to bow down to her and move along.

White Lotus Cast

Image for article titled Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber Steal the Show at W Magazine's Best Performances Party
Photo: Getty

Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall look appropriately hot, though none of them wore anything worth me commenting on. I still do a daily google search to figure out what’s going on between Meghann and Leo, and I also need to know what he’s carrying in that arm pocket.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Image for article titled Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber Steal the Show at W Magazine's Best Performances Party
Photo: Getty

The Normal People star showed up to this party wearing exactly what I would wear to a party—a basic little black dress and black boots—which I guess makes her a....normal person?

Sarah Staudinger

Image for article titled Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber Steal the Show at W Magazine's Best Performances Party
Photo: Getty

The fashion designer showed up in an all-red ensemble that I’m going to call, “Oops I Did It Again.” IYKYK.

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Michelle Williams

Image for article titled Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber Steal the Show at W Magazine's Best Performances Party
Photo: Getty

I really don’t know what’s going on with Williams’ twee fit here, but Sheryl Lee Ralph managing to look this radiant in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle green would stop me from wanting to be photographed next to her no matter what I was wearing.

Ana de Armas

Image for article titled Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber Steal the Show at W Magazine's Best Performances Party
Photo: Getty

I’m going to be honest, I don’t love the sailor vibes and extreme shoulder pads on this black velvet ensemble, but de Armas could pull off a Teletubby costume at this point.

Jessica Biel

Image for article titled Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber Steal the Show at W Magazine's Best Performances Party
Photo: Getty

I haven’t seen Biel on a red carpet in ages! I wish she hadn’t washed herself out in a nude dress that looks like the wrong foundation shade, and those snakeskin boots are really hurting my feelings, but her radiant face and beachy hair can do no wrong, as always.

Aurora James

Image for article titled Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber Steal the Show at W Magazine's Best Performances Party
Photo: Getty

Aurora James is the fashion designer who created Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) notorious “Tax the Rich” Met Gala dress in 2021. Here she is in vibrant blue top that kind of looks like a raincoat, which I guess was appropriate for the L.A. weather last night, but I can’t say that I love anything about this fit besides the color.

Aubrey Plaza

Image for article titled Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber Steal the Show at W Magazine's Best Performances Party
Photo: Getty

Here is Aubrey Plaza’s fuzzy purple and orange Rodarte set. I kind of hate everything about it? **ducks**

Janicza Bravo and Natasha Lyonne

Image for article titled Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber Steal the Show at W Magazine's Best Performances Party
Photo: Getty

Respect to Bravo using a fanny pack as a pop of color. Respect to Lyonne being legendary in literally whatever she does. If I were for some reason ever invited to this party, I would beeline towards these two and ask them if they wanted to take a shot.

Danielle Deadwyler

Image for article titled Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber Steal the Show at W Magazine's Best Performances Party
Photo: Getty

Few people can pull off solid yellow—particularly a long-sleeved, yellow turtleneck dress (**gasp, scromit**)—but the Till star somehow manages to pull this off. I will not attempt this look, but I will worship it from afar.

