August Alsina Dropped a New Song About Jada Called (You Guessed It) 'Entanglements'

What an ethically non-monogamous mess!



August Alsina released a new song with Rick Ross at midnight last night that’s clearly trying to cash in on the whole August/Jada/Will news cycle before it inevitably dies down .

Per Bossip, the song is called “Entanglements,” an obvious reference to the way that Jada Pinkett Smith referred to her relationship with Alsina during her Red Table Talk with husband Will Smith.



Artists are storytellers, the work is not always autobiographical, fiction exists, yadda yadda yadda. That said, the relationship described in the track sounds a whole lot more illicit, clandestine, petty, manipulative, and retaliatory than the IRL relationship that August and Jada have described for us thus far.

Here are some of the lyrics:

I’m being honest, baby, don’t want no strings attached You just want a n— that’s gonna break your back I’m half? No, I ain’t about to play with that You left your man to fuck with me, just to pay him back

And some more:

She don’t wanna label shit but she needs me in her life I don’t have to label shit to fit it in her life We gon’ keep it popping, shawty, you my little secret Just took the lingerie around you, taking off next weekend Know it’s wrong but it feels right

If Alsina is being a little deceptive here, reframing the affair to make it sound more exciting… I get it. Who wants to listen to a song about a mutually a greed-upon polyamorous relationship with verbally expressed boundaries respected by all involved parties called “Processing Circle (See You, Hear You) ”?

W ait, that would actually be a hit at my friends’ queer commune upstate … Anyway, listen to a snippet of the song below.

Kanye West is holding his first presidential campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina today, which like cool, great, love it, amazing, love it, wonderful, love this for us .

His goal in holding this rally—which at least asks all attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing unlike Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa last month—is to get his name on South Carolina’s ballot this November, TMZ reports.

I gut-level want to dismiss this “campaign” as self-promotional shenanigans, but TMZ notes that West has already filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission and filed documents to get on Oklahoma’s ballot as well. He also managed to get 2% of the vote in a recent poll. Love this for us!!!!!! I just love ittlsk als;kfjas;’

Disney+ released the trailer for Black Is King, the new Lion King-inspired film written and directed by Beyoncé that comes out later this month.



In case you missed the movie’s announcement in late June, Black Is King “ reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns,” per Vulture.

Watch the new trailer below, which features cameos from Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, and Jay-Z.