A super promising new health tool lingers seDUCTIVEly on the horizon. The COVID pill... Have you heard of it? Well, she’s coming this way apparently slash hopefully.

The COVID-19 oral antiviral from Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics is said to be able to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by as much as 50 percent, its makers claim. CNN reports that t he company’s planning to seek out emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration immediately—and not a moment too soon, g iven the grim milestone we just reached here in the United States on Friday as we surpassed 700,000 COVID-related deaths , NPR reports.

“We’ve lost 700,000 Americans now and fully 200,000 of those folks have died since vaccines have been available almost to everyone in this country, and every one of those deaths is unnecessary,” Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University, told CNN . “So even though the news is great for this antiviral agent, really the message that people need to receive is ‘get vaccinated.’ No one needs to die from this virus.”

At least cases and hospitalizations are finally starting to drop, per CNN.

Here’s some other COVID-related news to close out the weekend: