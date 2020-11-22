Real Housewives of Atlanta Might Have Just Lost a Capital-F Friend!

Photo : Paras Griffin ( Getty Images )

As if the Real Housewives of Atlanta didn’t have enough to deal with right now, what with production getting shut down after a staffer tested positive for covid-19 and all. Now, they’ve lost one of their stars! I mean friend of the stars! I mean woman who is frequently on screen!



Advertisement

Tanya Sam, a friend of the housewives since season 11, has apparently decided not to film any more scenes for season 13, which premieres on Dec. 6. From what unnamed sources told TMZ, Sam really didn’t like how she was portrayed in the trailer that dropped in early November, which appears to insinuate that she and Porsha Williams may have done something sexual with a stripper at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party.

“Appears to insinuate,” “may have done something sexual”…… Love to speak in libel-averse journalism nonsense! Anyway, Sam hasn’t full-on quit the show, but she won’t be filming any more scenes this season. Sources add that she probably won’t be at the reunion either.

“I’m a little pessimistic about it actually happening just in light of everything that’s gone on this year and how difficult it is to get anything back into production with covid,” said Alison Brie when asked about the possibility of a GLOW movie wrapping up all of the canceled Netflix series’ loose ends, per Deadline. “So what I’m saying is don’t hold your breath because if it does happen, it might take a minute.”

Advertisement

John Cleese is Mad Online about trans shit again. [ Deadline



is Mad Online about trans shit again. [ Remember when Faith Stowers came forward about racist harassment from her white Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute ? Word is she’s now shopping around a similar kind of show about a Black-owned business, so be on the lookout for that. [ Page Six

came forward about racist harassment from her white Vanderpump Rules co-stars, and ? Word is she’s now shopping around a similar kind of show about a Black-owned business, so be on the lookout for that. [ Melissa Gilbert ’s spinal surgery was “wildly successful”!!!! [ Page Six

’s spinal surgery was “wildly successful”!!!! [ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ? Big fan of Harry Styles ’ new Vogue cover. [ PinkNews

? Big fan of ’ new Vogue cover. [ Every girl’s waiting for him to say those nine words (“The Miz Demands to Sing at Ryan Cabrera’s Wedding”). [ TMZ