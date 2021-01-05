Art Installation Begs the Question Will Men Finally Be Able to Identify a Clitoris on This Gigantic Vagina

Screenshot : Juliana Notari

First, there were monoliths, then giant wooden dicks in Germany, and now 2021 has decided to top its predecessor with a gigantic vulva in Brazil. We are truly in a golden age of giant objects in the wilderness, people. The sculpture, which is of a bright red vulva nestled into a hill in an art park in Brazil’s Mata Sul Pernambucana, according to a Facebook post by the artist, Juliana Notari. The title of the work is Diva and it is a crevice, dug into the dirt “measuring 33 meters high, by 16 meters wide and 6 meters deep” covered in concrete and resin.

Notari also explained on her Facebook post that the sculpture was intended to inspire a dialogue on “issues that refer to gender issues from a female perspective combined with a cosmopocentric and anthropocentric western society.” I don’t know what most of those words mean and I’m not smart enough about art to really decipher Notari’s intended meaning here but if one of the aims was to start a dialogue then mission accomplished.

The sculpture was excavated by a crew of mostly men, according to Notari’s post and some photos of the work in progress. She wrote that they were all incredibly respectful of the work but found time to make jokes, which can you blame them? They were literally standing in what would be a gigantic vaginal opening. If you can’t joke about that then you’re not even alive.

Advertisement

Brazil’s conservative president and noted hater of art Jair Bolsonaro has not commented on the enormous vulva, although one would imagine he couldn’t miss it.