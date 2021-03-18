Armie Hammer Responds to Rape Allegation With a Disgusting Statement Smearing His Accuser

Image : David Livingston ( Getty Images )

A woman, identified as Effie, has accused actor Armie Hammer of rape, according to Indiewire. In a press conference, Effie, who is being represented by notable women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred, said that Hammer raped her in Los Angeles in April of 2017, in a violent attack that lasted for “over four hours.” She described the incident: “he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent.”

This accusation comes after several women have accused Hammer of abusing and grooming them during their relationships. Hammer, who has denied the string of accusations, hastily released a statement countering Effie’s description of the alleged assault. This time Hammer’s lawyers seem to take special care to cast doubt on Effie’s story, writing that her accusation makes it harder for “real victims of sexual violence” to get justice. In a blanket statement sent to several different news outlets, Hammer’s lawyers revealed Effie’s full name and emphasized the alleged victim’s contact with Hammer, pointing out that they’d spoken as recently as 2018.

The statement also added unnecessary information about her sexual preferences: “It was never Mr. Hammer’s intention to embarrass or expose [Effie’s] fetishes or kinky sexual desires, but she has now escalated this matter to another level,” referring to Effie’s accusation of rape as an “attention-seeking” legal bid. Hammer and his lawyers continue to state that all of Hammer’s sexual encounters were consensual and “mutually participatory.”

According to the New York Post, Effie was asked if she was the person behind the Instagram, @houseofeffie, an account that started the rolling accusations against Hammer; her lawyer declined to comment. The Los Angeles Police Department said that Hammer is under investigation, but has not been charged with any crimes pertaining to this or previous accusations.