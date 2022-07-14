Last week, images of a flyer promoting accused sexual abuser and cannibal fetishist Armie Hammer’s concierge services at a Cayman Islands resort went viral. But the flyer—which advertised that Hammer was the hotel’s exclusive holder of raffle tickets and discount deep sea fishing vouchers—was apparently a gag cooked up by his real-life pals who work at the resort.



But after photos that appeared to show Hammer working in an office circulated, Variety is now reporting that Hammer actually has a different job in the Caymans: selling timeshares.

“He is working at the resort and selling timeshares. He is working at a cubicle,” a source told Variety. “The reality is he’s totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family.” The source reported that before working this current job, Hammer was the manager of an apartment complex.

“Totally broke” isn’t a phrase that’s usually been associated with Hammer, who’s one of the heirs to the famous Hammer fortune. His great-grandfather and namesake, Armand Hammer, a seemingly pretty terrible dude himself, founded Los Angeles’ Hammer Museum, probably helped pay for the Watergate coverup, and though he didn’t found the Arm & Hammer brand, he was rich enough to buy a ton of stock in it just for the giggles. Armie has starred in movies like The Social Network, Call Me By Your Name, and Death on the Nile, which had a $90 million budget and came out just this year.

But Hammer—whose movie career collapsed in recent years amid accusations of sexual and physical violence and the leaking of his alleged cannibal kink sexts—is one of those rich kids who’s “really proud” of not taking family money. In 2017, he said that he’d lost a bet to Call Me By Your Name director Luca Gadagnino and couldn’t pay up, as it would “literally bankrupt” him. He grew up in the Caymans, and his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers and their two children currently live there.

There’s always the chance that this could be yet another prank by Hammer’s pals, but when Entertainment Weekly reached out to Hammer’s attorney, who shot down the concierge story, he said he couldn’t “confirm or deny” this new report.

“I just think it’s shitty that, if he is selling timeshares, the media is shaming him for having a ‘normal job,’” attorney Andrew Brettler emailed EW, “What’s the story here?”

There’s nothing at all shameful about working for a living, and it’s a major step up from being a completely feckless member of what some Hammer family associates call “the lucky sperm club.” But as Hammer is a high-profile movie star and, notably, an accused rapist and abuser, there’s a natural degree of interest in what he’s doing, and who/what he may be eating.