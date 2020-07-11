Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Hammer Announce Their Breakup on Instagram

Photo : Emma McIntyre ( Getty Images )

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Hammer are getting divorced!



The TV host and the Call Me by Your Name star—who is the great-grandson of 20th century oil tycoon Armand Hammer and NOT the heir to the Arm & Hammer fortune as I always want to think, truly one of the more confusing cases of intergenerational wealth in American history if I do say so myself—have been married since 2010. They have two kids together: a 5-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son.

Advertisement

The Hammers announced their breakup with identical Instagram posts published on their respective accounts, per People. They coupled the announcement with a throwback pic that I would assume was taken between 2007 and 2009, given those deeply late-aughts sideburns peeking out from under Hammer’s equally late-aughts floppy, post-scene shag.

Advertisement

“Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents,” reads the caption on the pic. “It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.”

“As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority,” the caption continues. “We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion, and love during this time.”

Wish them the best!

Or do I????

With them both the best I mean. After reading this blind item from screenwriter Charles Ray Hamilton about two white celebrity couples divorcing this year because they disagreed about Black Lives Matter, I’m not so sure……

Advertisement

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department released deployed a small, remotely operated robotic device into Lake Piru on Friday in search of Naya Rivera, who is presumed dead, Page Six reports.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, they did not locate Naya Rivera. They are still searching,” Capt. Eric Buschow said in a press conference held later that day, per Us Weekly. “We don’t know if she’s going to be found five minutes from now or five days from now.”

Rivera’s 4-year-old son, who was also on the rent boat where his mother went missing on Wednesday, is reportedly “in good health.”

Advertisement

Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader have split. A source says she is “absolutely devastated.” [ E!

and have split. A source says she is “absolutely devastated.” [ Victoria Beckham and David Beckham ’s son, Brooklyn Beckham , is apparently 21-years-old and getting married to actress Nicola Peltz . In related news, I now feel ancient. [ Hollywood Life

and ’s son, , is apparently 21-years-old and getting married to actress . In related news, now feel ancient. [ Paparazzi managed to snap a photo of Mary-Kate Olsen , who has not been seen in public since the multimillionaire child star-turned-fashion designer fled to her Hamptons estate in May after news broke that she was divorcing French banker Olivier Sarkozy , brother of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy . This sentence…relatable queen! [ Page Six

, who has not been seen in public since the multimillionaire child star-turned-fashion designer fled to her Hamptons estate in May after news broke that she was divorcing French banker , brother of former French president . This sentence…relatable queen! [ Elon Musk says he may not support Kanye West ’s presidential campaign after all, despite the fact that it’s still not a real thing. [ Page Six

says he may not support ’s presidential campaign after all, despite the fact that it’s still not a real thing. [ This famous linguist once said that of all the phrases in the English language, of all the endless combinations of words in all of history, “Beyoncé statue, wax on wheels” is the most beautiful.