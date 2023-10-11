Ariana Grande’s Divorce Settlement Blocks Ex Dalton Gomez From Future Tea-Spilling

Amid news that Ariana Grande and her new boyfriend SpongeB ob (Ethan Slater) have moved in together in NYC, Grande’s divorce settlement with now-ex-husband Dalton Gomez became public on Tuesday. And one particular stipulation in the settlement is raising some eyebrows.



Per Page Six, Grande will pay Gomez $1,250,000 as well as up to $25,000 in attorney fees . In turn, Gomez is explicitly prohibited from writing a tell-all memoir about their two-year marriage or life together. Court documents reviewed by the outlet state that Gomez cannot “give any interview, write, appear in connection with, or assist or cooperate in the preparation or presentation of any book, article, interview, program or other production or publication of any kind whatsoever concerning the other party.” The same conditions apply to Grande, too, but it’s pretty clear which of them—between a global pop star and an Instagram realtor—would have had more to gain from a tell-all book, article, or whatever about their marriage.

That being said, I have to wonder about the book ban and what juicy tidbits ( if any) such a memoir would have unearthed. Us Weekly reported on Tuesday that there were “disputes” between the two about their prenup ahead of the settlement. Both Grande and Gomez have been fairly tight-lipped about the circumstances of their separation, but in July, a ~source~ close to Gomez claimed that he’d unsuccessfully fought for their marriage toward the end: “Dalton is very religious and was committed to making it work, but Ariana had moved on,” they said. Grande and Slater, meanwhile, have been fielding infidelity allegations for months from both the internet and Slater’s ex- wife Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a 1 -year-old son. “[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl,” Jay confided in all of us back in July. “My family is just collateral damage.”

Alas, I’m not convinced the memoir moratorium will set Gomez back that much—celeb-adjacent realtors have never really struck me as the writing type. And given that his struggles with Grande’s fame were reportedly a key source of tension in their marriage, he probably isn’t overly eager to draw even more attention to himself with a spicy little tell-all.

In any case, just as Grande has merrily moved on with her new man-sponge, so, too, has Gomez with a notably non-porous lover of his own it seems. He was spotted canoodling with actress Maika Monroe at a restaurant over the weekend, and here we are with no real choice but to know about this because he was once married to one of the most famous women in the world.