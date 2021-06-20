Area Man Bothers Megan Thee Stallion

Photo : Emma McIntyre ( Getty Images )

In “can men just leave Megan Thee Stallion alone” news, some men should’ve just left Megan Thee Stallion alone!



DaBaby, who featured on the Houston rapper’s “Cry Baby” and “Cash Shit,” retweeted some dude’s tweet making light of Tory Lanez shooting Megan last July, Vulture reports. DaBaby claimed he has no memory of retweeting said tweet, blaming the whole thing on “Illuminati shit,” but Megan didn’t buy it.

“Support me in private and publicly do something different,” she tweeted on Saturday in an apparent subtweet of DaBaby . “These industry men are very strange. This situation [i.e., Lanez shooting her] ain’t no damn ‘beef,’ and I really wish people would stop downplaying it like it’s some internet shit for likes and retweets.”