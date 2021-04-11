Area Legend Youn Yuh-jung Calls Brits a Buncha Snobs During Her BAFTA Acceptance Speech

Photo : ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP ( Getty Images )

Youn Yuh-jung won Best Supporting Actress at the BAFTAs on Sunday for her role in Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari, Vulture reports, and thanked the British Academy thusly:



Thank you so much for this award. Every award is meaningful, but this one, especially [to be] recognized by British people, known as very snobbish people, and they approve me as a good actor. So I’m very, very privileged and happy.

In a follow-up interview with Variety, Youn noted that her assessment of Brits “comes from personal experience ”:

I’ve visited Britain a lot of times, and I had a fellowship in a Cambridge college 10 years ago as an actor. Somehow, it felt very snobbish, but not in a bad way... You have a long history, and then you have your pride. As an Asian woman, I felt these people are very snobbish, that’s my honest feeling.

In other BAFTA news, Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland was the big winner of the night, taking home Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress (for Frances McDormand), and Best Cinematography, per Deadline. Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman also snagged two statues, including Best Original Screenplay.