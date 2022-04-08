Looks like your favorite wife guy may have just put a ring on it... for the second time. Jennifer Lopez has been spotted strolling around wearing a sizable diamond ring on her left finger, which leaves us wondering: Has Ben Affleck proposed to her for the second time? Are we gonna find out how he did it??
Earlier this week, TMZ reported a series of a photographs of Jennifer and her daughter Emme out and about furniture shopping. In the photos, a pretty massive sparkler is seen on Jennifer’s hand.
Now, considering Jen and Ben just bought a $55 million estate together in Bel Air, this would hardly be shocking. But it’s also a moment that every fan of theirs has been waiting nearly two decades for, so I’m feeling a little personally deprived of fanfare. That said, the whole being-too-overexposed thing is sort of what broke this duo apart in the early aughts, so we gotta respect their privacy. I’ll just be waiting here with bated breath to see if she posts a scantily clad photo of herself wrapped around Ben on Instagram with the ring in full view, for confirmation.
- Vanessa Hudgens claims she has “the ability” to talk to ghosts... If only we had the ability to get her to stop talking publicly. [Daily Mail]
- After decades of silence on the issue, Lindsay Lohan has finally told us what we’ve been dying to know: which of the twins in The Parent Trap she preferred playing. [Vogue]
- Avril Lavigne is engaged... to the chaotic ex-boyfriend of Bella Thorne! [Instagram]
- Looks like A-Rod may have found a new girlfriend in Kelly Bensimon.[Page Six]
- Instead of throwing it in his face as he probably deserved, Chrishell Stause put her engagement ring from Justin Hartley to a much better use. [YouTube]