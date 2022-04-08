Looks like your favorite wife guy may have just put a ring on it... for the second time. Jennifer Lopez has been spotted strolling around wearing a sizable diamond ring on her left finger, which leaves us wondering: Has Ben Affleck proposed to her for the second time? Are we gonna find out how he did it??



Earlier this week, TMZ reported a series of a photographs of Jennifer and her daughter Emme out and about furniture shopping. In the photos, a pretty massive sparkler is seen on Jennifer’s hand.



Now, considering Jen and Ben just bought a $55 million estate together in Bel Air, this would hardly be shocking. But it’s also a moment that every fan of theirs has been waiting nearly two decades for, so I’m feeling a little personally deprived of fanfare . That said, the whole being-too-overexposed thing is sort of what broke this duo apart in the early aughts, so we gotta respect their privacy . I’ll just be waiting here with bated breath to see if she posts a scantily clad photo of herself wrapped around Ben on Instagram with the ring in full view, for confirmation.