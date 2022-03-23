Ben Affleck isn’t even engaged to Jennifer Lopez (yet... again) and is still the embodiment of a Wife Guy.



On Tuesday, J. Lo took the stage at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium to receive the Icon Award at at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The actress, singer, and dancer, who must be drinking whatever was in Isabella Rosselini’s magic potion in Death Becomes Her to look like she’s 25 at 52, thanked her fans for supporting her work over the years upon accepting the award.

“I wish I could tell you that awards were the most important thing to me, but that’s not true,” she said. “And don’t think that I don’t appreciate the shiny, sparkly things because I do. I cannot lie. Everybody knows that I do. But this isn’t why I do this. It’s not what matters the most to me. I really do it for you guys.”

She went on to say that “because of you, I get to do what I love the most in life, and that is the most wonderful blessing. That’s a gift that you give me. And I just want to say thank you for that.”

Throughout her speech, J.Lo was interrupted by cheers and clapping, but none came louder than the ones from good ‘ole Benny. The Deep Water star simped harder than anyone you’ve ever seen as he stood and emphatically clapped for Lopez. I can’t tell if I want to throw up or cry happy tears . Or both.