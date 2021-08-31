Archie Panjabi talked about that scene from The Good Wife!!!!! It’s not like she hasn’t done it before and sure she didn’t say that much, but who cares she talked about it!!!!!!
In an interview with Us Weekly, Panjabi was asked about that notorious final bar scene with series star Juliana Margulies . (In case you’re unfamiliar, the two actresses inexplicably shot the scene separately through the magic of CGI even though it literally called for them to be drinking and chatting next to one another.) Did they shoot it that way because of some feud between the two women, as has long been rumored? Panjabi doesn’t say, but she does give us one hell of a masterclass-worthy pageant answer:
The fact that you have people interested in the show and those characters, and they’re so invested in it, you know, it’s just a testament to how great that show was.
Enjoy the crumbs, readers!
- According to some fucking rando, Princess Diana would be THRILLED about Kristen Stewart playing her in that movie. [Us Weekly]
- Following Carrie Ann Inaba’s lead I guess, Elaine Welteroth is also leaving aptly named daytime talk show The Talk. Along with Sharon Osbourne, who fled the show in disgrace following a humiliating racist temper tantrum defending Piers Morgan of all people, that makes three co-hosts out in less than a year! [Page Six]
- Oh, dear lord. In a new video featuring Iggy Azalea, Drag Race All Stars winner Trixie Mattel revealed that her dry cleaners found A WORM in one of her performance outfits. [YouTube]
- Elliot Page put a pause on the shirtless thirst traps to pursue another time-honored transmasculine art of seduction: vaguely being a musician. [Instagram]
- Now that former Bachelorette contestant Jef Holm has dropped the restraining order he filed against former roommate and fellow Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes, Hayes is speaking out against Holm, claiming that Holm “harassed, physically abused, and threatened him.” [Page Six]
- Survivor winner Parvati Shallow has requested a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband and fellow Survivor competitor, John Fincher, citing domestic violence protection. [Us Weekly]
- There’s going to be a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot?? Anyway, Hollywood newcomer Jabari Banks will take on the titular role. [Hollywood Life]
- The titular role!!!!!
DISCUSSION
damn it harron! you got me good with the clickbait headline. i’m so fucking curious about the bts drama. her response was standard though. i wouldn’t call it anything more than average.
what if it’s a point where she and julianna are like we hate each other but let’s forever fuck with the good wife fans and give them absolutely nothing. deal?
jk