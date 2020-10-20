Apparently, Camila Cabello Inspired Every Song Shawn Mendes Has Ever Written, Which Makes No Sense

Photo : Rich Fury / Staff ( Getty Images )

Ah, young (potentially fake) love! In a trailer for his upcoming documentary In Wonder, singer Shawn Mendes claims that every song he’s ever written was about his current girlfriend, singer Camila Cabello.



“A song comes on the radio or something and I’m like everything is about you, they’ve always been about you,” he says as the screen pans to footage of 23-year-old Cabello singing on stage. He continues, “She goes, ‘What do you mean?’ I’m like, ‘They’re all about you. Like, every song I ever wrote.’”

Okay, it seems like the 22-year-old singer is trying to express that because he (supposedly) loves his current girlfriend, all of his love songs are about her. But also, that makes no sense? Mendes’s first EP came out in 2014, and even though he and Cabe llo released their first single together in late 2015, there didn’t appear to be a “romantic” aspect to their relationship until they announced they had started dating during summer 2019. (And, some would argue, not even after.)

So, judging by my thorough investigation, most of Shawn Mendes’s music is definitely NOT about Cabello. In fact, he hasn’t even released an album since the two started their “not manufactured” “definitely real” relationship. Ever since the now-couple first announced their relationship (suspiciously, less than a month after releasing the single “Señorita” together) a little over a year ago, Mendes and Cabello have barely stopped their seemingly-contrived PDA, which has been serendipitously caught by an unusual number of paps. The pair even spent the beginning of the pandemic going on definitely-not-planned walks with empty coffee mugs (for the aesthetic, of course).

Is #Shamila real? Or is the young love between two pop stars simply the result of some very clever PR? We can only speculate, but perhaps the upcoming Mendes documentary will shine some light on the matter. Or maybe it’ll just give us more cringeworthy makeout footage. [Page Six]

Turns out Emma Roberts’s mom accidentally broke the news on social media that her daughter was pregnant back in June. Roberts’ mother, who only started using a smartphone three years ago, was interacting with her daughter’s fans when she was asked if Emma was pregnant and responded “Yes!!”

“When I said to her, ‘Mom, you revealed my pregnancy,’ she goes, ‘Emma, you announced it,’” Roberts said. “I said, ‘No, I didn’t. That was a tabloid.’ She’s like, ‘Oh, that wasn’t clear.’”

Unsurprisingly, Roberts and her mom got into a bit of an argument about the incident. I can imagine how frustrating it is as a celebrity to have someone else reveal very personal news that you probably were planning to announce on your own terms. But also, it happens?

At some point during the fight, Roberts apparently blocked her mom on Instagram, which seems like both a wild reaction to what was clearly an innocent mistake and also an odd thing to reveal, entirely unnecessarily, on a late-night show.

“I blocked her at one point. It was my only weapon,” the “American Horror Story” actress shared. “She texted me at 2:00 a.m., ‘Queen, did you block me? Sad face.’ I was like, ‘Yes, I did block you.’ Then I unblocked her. It’s been an Instagram war with my mother that I never saw coming. A good story to tell the baby.”

I can’t explain it, but somehow the wildest part of that entire story is the fact that Emma Roberts’s mom apparently calls her daughter “queen.” [Page Six]

