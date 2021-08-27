T he Supreme Court has struck down the moratorium on evictions that the Biden administration put in place a few weeks ago.



In a divided ruling neatly split along party lines, the conservative-majority court lifted the eviction moratorium on the grounds that it did not come into being through legislative action, Bloomberg reports. The six rightwing justices also took issue with the federal law invoked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in order to impose the moratorium, which, like its predecessors, was intended to address the economic recession and mass layoffs produced by the coronavirus pandemic as well as to curb the spread of covid-19 itself.

“Congress was on notice that a further extension [of the previous eviction moratorium, which expired on July 31,] would almost surely require new legislation, yet it failed to act in the several weeks leading up to the moratorium’s expiration,” reads the Supreme Court’s unsigned eight-page opinion, per CNN. “If a federally imposed eviction moratorium is to continue, Congress must specifically authorize it.”

Stephen Breyer dissented alongside fellow liberal justices Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor. “The public interest strongly favors respecting the CDC’s judgment at this moment, when over 90% of counties are experiencing high transmission rates,” he wrote, per Bloomberg. “That figure is the highest it has been since at least last winter.”

I can’t even think of a snappy, voicey, bloggy thing to say here. The cruelty knows no bounds! Imagine there’s a stunning transition sentence here, as you read on for more covid-related news for the day.