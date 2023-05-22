Advertisement

“I hate the way you say my name,” Hadid wrote alongside a photo of his feet in motion. Was he running away from the fact that she’s no longer saying his name at all? Or, perhaps he was fleeing the restraining order I would absolutely advise Lipa to file after seeing these posts. Finally, Hadid stopped the spree with a blurry photo of what appears to be a granite countertop and a cryptic: “Have fun.”

While I imagine it might be difficult for Lipa to “have fun” while her ex is hinting about murdering her new boyfriend, it looks like she’s certainly giving it a valiant effort. Over the weekend she put Gavras on the grid, hard-launching the very hot, 40-year-old filmmaker via a series of snaps from Cannes: “Hier soir à Cannes avec mon cœur,” she captioned the post. Per Google translate, that means: “Last night in Cannes with my sweetheart.” You’re welcome!

Lipa also teased a single from the forthcoming Barbie movie soundtrack—on which she also makes a cameo. With regard to Hadid’s antics, however, she’s remained justifiably mum.