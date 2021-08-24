In the second season of Broadchurch, a moody little British crime drama set in and around the sweeping cliffs of the Jurassic Coast in Dorset, Charlotte Rampling plays a blind woman. After viewing a few episodes, I remarked to a friend that I had no idea Charlotte Rampling was actually blind, and was swiftly corrected after riotous laughter. This is a mistake that I will never live down, and it feels similar in spirit to the one that Ant Anstead made about his girlfriend Renee Zellweger, whom he thought was British for real up until the day he met her in person?

Ant and Renee met on the set of a program called Celebrity IOU: Joyride; the episode that depicts their fateful meeting aired Monday. On the show, Anstead’s co-host, Cristy Lee informed him that Zellweger spoke in a British accent the entire time she was on set for Bridget Jones’s Diary, and also while she was offset , keeping up the entire charade until the wrap party. This news rocked Antstead to his very core.



“Are you telling me that Bridget Jones — Renée Zellweger — isn’t British?” Anstead asked Lee, to which she replied that the Jerry Maguire star was born in Texas. The TV host joked, “You’re like a dream crusher for me.”

Though I have yet to watch this episode and therefore cannot make an accurate judgment at this time, I feel like Antstead is joking? He has to be? Surely there are other films that Renee Zellweger has been in that prove that she is not British? Though, I suppose if your first introduction to Zellweger is Bridget Jones’s Diary, it would stand to reason that you would assume that she was British because she was great in that movie. But wouldn’t a real British person with a real British accent be able to sniff out an actor doing a fake one?? I have a lot of questions.

Did Ant Anstead see Chicago? Perhaps Cold Mountain? Maybe if he saw the former, he was confused because Catherine Zeta-Jones is doing an accent that isn’t hers, either; in Cold Mountain, Nicole Kidman does an accent that is so far removed from her “normal speaking voice” that it might as well be a whole other planet. Running with the theory that Ant Anstead is confused, I feel better about this situation and hope that the two of them have resolved this privately. [Us Weekly]

