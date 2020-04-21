Ansel Is Thirst Trapping... For Charity

Image : Getty

Actor Ansel Elgort, a good egg, has a keen understanding of what really moves people to act during a crisis: His very naked body.

Elgort posted a photo of himself on Instagram Tuesday afternoon, one where he is standing in the shower, naked and soaking wet. The caption reads, “OnlyFans LINK IN BIO,” but this was merely a clever ruse. When all the horn dogs ran to Elgort’s bio, they were instead met with a GoFundMe link for an initiative organized by fellow actor Jeffery Wright called Brooklyn For Life. The campaign helps coordinate meals between Brooklyn restaurants and workers at local hospitals and fire stations on the frontline of the covid-19 pandemic.

The sike- out appears to be working: The organization has received a flood of donations in the hour since Elgort posted his thirst trap.

Taking advantage of people’s horniness for a good cause is great, but Jezebel has some questions about dick placement. Where is it? Is it very small and thumb-sized? Is it tucked to en sure that no accidental sliver of dick is shown in the shot? Is it merely hiding, flaccid, behind his palm?

While I spend several hours contemplating this question, I’m just going to throw some money at Brooklyn For Life, hope Elgort posts more goofy thirst traps, and watch this on loop.