Another Banger from Bowen Yang

Screenshot : Saturday Night Live/YouTube

“I wonder if Bowen Yang’s back hurts from carrying SNL,” tweeted writer and Black Futures co- editor Kimberly Drew this morning, and you know what? They’re right! ( Though h onorable mention to last night’s “Lesbian Period Drama ”...) Every single Sunday afternoon when I’m trawling through Saturday Night Live’s silly little YouTube channel in search of a silly little sketch to make my silly little blog money off of, it’s always something of Bowen’s that pulls me in—like this one from last night in which he plays the iceberg that sunk the Titanic.

The iceberg thinks that they’ve been invited onto Weekend Update to talk about their new album (“It’s a hyperpop-EDM-new disco fantasia. It’s called Music.”) Co-anchor Colin Jost keeps flipping the conversation back to the ship’s sinking, causing Mx. Iceberg to snap: “ E veryone’s talking about me! N o one’s talking about the water! D id the autopsy say ‘ T he iceberg did it’? T hey drowned, bitch! T hat’s not me! T hat’s water! B ut nobody’s canceling the ocean.”

Watch the full sketch below.