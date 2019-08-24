Image: Getty

A bunch of anonymous entertainment industry bigwigs are reportedly donating money to help broke alleged sexual predator R. Kelly hire the man who defended both Michael Jackson and Robert Blake.



Sources say attorney Tom Mesereau met with Kelly in Chicago last week, where Kelly is being held over federal sex crime charges. However, Kelly’s current lawyer Steven Greenberg denies reports that fans and colleagues are raising money to help Kelly beat the charges with the attorney famous for beating similar charges. Judging from my inbox every time I write anything about Kelly or Jackson, I am inclined to believe the anonymous sources over the man who might be getting fired if the GoFundACreep cash comes through. [TMZ]

John Travolta and Kirstie Alley are still best friends and maybe were once or are currently in love? At the premiere of Travolta’s new film The Fanatic, Travolta had some kind words about the person with whom he has starred in three movies about talking babies:

“She’s my soulmate,” he said, before adding that he would star in yet another Look Who’s Talkin’ film that is currently in the works if Alley does too:

“It’s been 30 years [since Look Who’s Talkin’], but it was this morning that I even learned it’s been 30 years. I didn’t know that,” he said. “I would do anything with Kirstie. So let’s see what happens.”

Advertisement

Alley has said she would have gladly married Travolta after filming the first Look Who’s Talkin’ had she not been married to Parker Stevenson. And, to be honest, my elementary-aged self would have also married Travolta after his jungle gym dance to “All Shook Up” in Look Who’s Talking Too. My feelings have changed, but apparently, Alley and Travolta’s love did not alter when it alteration found but instead remains an ever fixed mark. [Us Weekly]