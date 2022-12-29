A Twitter spat that misogynist social media personality Andrew Tate started with 19-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg over his masculinity led Romanian authorities to arrest him and his brother, Tristan, for human trafficking and rape on Thursday, according to local media and police.

Tate taunted Thunberg on Twitter about the carbon emissions of his 33 cars, to which Thunberg replied with a joke about “small dick energy” that racked up millions of likes. Tate then posted a humiliating 2 -minute video of himself smoking a cigar in a robe and insisting that he was not at all owned by the teenager. The video prominently featured two boxes o f pizza from a local shop, which reportedly tipped off authorities to his whereabouts.

Police raided his villa and detained the Tate brothers on suspicions of sex trafficking. Semafor reported that the suspects “allegedly used a ‘loverboy method’ to lure victims into marriages and then sexually and mentally abused them to perform in exploitative videos, authorities said.”

The circumstances of the arrest are almost too on the nose for a man who got famous by posting anti-women videos online. Jezebel reported in August that educators are concerned his views are worming their way into young boys’ minds. Rodlyn-mae Banting described him thusly:

The 35-year-old British-American schemer and self-described misogynist (you read that right) is a former professional boxer who appeared on the 2016 season of Big Brother, before he was kicked off after a video surfaced of him hitting a woman with a belt. (He and the woman later said the interaction was consensual, not abusive.) Over the last six years, he’s amassed 11.6 billion TikTok views, 4.7 million Instagram followers, and multiple appearances on vlogs and podcasts, giving him horrific reach for his content.

His greatest hits include the following: saying women shouldn’t drive, comparing women to dogs, viewing his girlfriends as monetary assets, and claiming women should “bear responsibility” for being raped. In early August, the Guardian reported that Tate is being investigated on human trafficking (which he has denied) and rape allegations in Romania, where he lives in a mansion with his brother. In April, the home was raided by police in search of an American woman allegedly held against her will. Income wise? Tate ran Hustler’s University 2.0 (upgraded to Hustler’s University 3.0 on Monday), a “modern wealth creation” course that promises its more than 100,000 users, many of whom are young men, hacks on how to make $10,000 a month, per the Guardian...all for the low price of $49.99 a month.

If Tate ends up in prison because Greta Thunberg bodied him on Twitter with a small dick joke, it will be the most chef’s kiss ending the world has ever seen. For now, we wait.